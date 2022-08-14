Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They shared a sixth wicket stand of 61 in less than six overs during a four-wicket home victory over Ventnor.

Table-topping Sarisbury remain 15 points ahead of Alton with only one promotion spot up for grabs and three weeks left of a sun-drenched campaign.

And Sarisbury’s matches are against the bottom three teams - New Milton, Sparsholt and a last-day trip to Liphook & Ripsley.

Josh Hill took four wickets and hit quick runs as Sarisbury Athletic remained top of the SPL Division 1 table with victory over Ventnor. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Intriguingly, Alton also have to play Liphook and Sparsholt, with their other fixture against fourth-placed Basingstoke & North Hants.

Athletic’s 11th win in 15 matches arrived after Ventnor had won the toss and advanced to 185-4.

But Sam Hill’s dismissal of Dineth Thimodya - nine short of the Sri Lankan’s century - was a big turning point.

Ventnor proceed to lose their last six wickets for just 27 runs, bowled out for 212.

Portsmouth's Minhaj Jalill celebrated his maiden SPL century against Rowledge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Josh Hill brought himself into the attack - the sixth bowler used - and returned 4-29, his second best 1st XI figures for the club.

In reply, Sarisbury lost openers Tom Mills (0) and Ricky Rawlins (4) to Rob Snell (2-25).

Sam Floyd hit 57 but the hosts were still in a tricky situation when Felham arrived with the score on 71-4.

The former Paultons batter’s middle order hitting has been a big feature of Sarisbury’s promotion charge in his first season at the club.

It was the same again here, as he clubbed 79 off just 58 balls with four sixes and nine fours.

When Floyd fell to make it 144-5, that only brought Josh Hill to the crease - the start of a rapid half-century partnership.

Though Feltham was dismissed - after passing 50 for the seventh time in league action this term - Hill struck an unbeaten 39 off 20 balls.

He sealed Sarisbury’s latest win by hitting the second and third balls of the 36th over for six.

Feltham is now the fourth highest runscorer in SPL Division 1, with 570 runs. The list is headed by Thimodya (667) with Floyd in second (634).

Minhaj Jalill celebrated his maiden SPL century as Portsmouth moved up to a season’s high third position.

The Sri Lankan all rounder hit an undefeated 106 in his side’s seven-wicket victory over Rowledge.

The city club appear to have left a promotion charge too late, though - they still trail Sarisbury by 37 points.

No 6 Will Ryman (56) top scored as Rowledge posted 233-8 after winning the toss, Jalill taking 2-31.

Opener and stand-in skipper Jack Marston hit 35 as Portsmouth moved to 73-2 in reply. But Marston’s dismissal would prove to to the last wicket to fall.

In came Sujeeth Daini to partner Jalill, and the pair thumped an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 167 as Portsmouth cruised to victory.