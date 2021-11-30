Neil Lockton, second left, helped Phoenix Satellites to a thrilling victory.

Andy Tiller, Duncan Poole and Neil Lockton all won twice as Satellites - delighted to be mid-table after expecting to struggle - defeated Generation Rhodium 6-4. Kyristian Fijalkowski (2) and Tim Currass replied.

Tiller was the surprise package in this victory as several years ago he was only weak Division 2 standard, underlining what hard work and dedication can achieve.

A third of the way through the season, Portsmouth Purple are virtually certainties for the title.

They caned third placed Cowplain Cocktails 9-1 thanks to hat-tricks from Ed Slot and Steve Mills. Roger Winkworth can hold his head high after beating Tim Hampton.

Kieran Wells and reserve Kyristian Fijalkowski notched trebles as Generation Platinum defeated Emsworth Eagles 8-2. Callum Shipp beat highly-rated Adam Hyde. Dark horses for runners up, Soberton A whitewashed two-man relegation probables Cowplain Alexandra 10-0.

Chris Corner and Ian Wield, though, gave Robin Plunkett a tough time.

Portsmouth Black whitewashed struggling Knowle Valiant with hat-tricks for Dylan Linsell, Gordon Giles and Andy Green.

Knowle Puffins were knocked off the top of the Division 2 table after a 6-4 loss against club-mates Tenacity. John Cooper and man of the match Tony Emberson recorded trebles.

Portsmouth Red took over pole position after two victories in a week.

First, they won 6-4 against Avenue Dodos thanks to Tom Poynter (3), Ala Saddeh (2) and the doubles. Keith Ginn claimed a consolation double.

The Reds then whitewashed Phoenix Pluto with hat-tricks from Poynter, Dave Wiles and improving youngster Billy Blades.

In a mid-table clash Portsmouth Cobalt crushed Emsworth Oysters 9-1 helped by trebles from Francis Yeong and Darren Silv. George Lush prevented the whitewash by beating Eric Palacz.

The Emsworth Cygnets team of Samuel Yu, Matt Dennison and Amy Jones whitewashed Cowplain Emerald to extend their 100 per cent record in Division 3.

Ethan Cooksley’s treble helped Generation Gold defeat Eastoke Leopards 6-4 . William Jayne collected two wins, while Matt Saunders collected a consolation double.

Michael Willard’s maximum helped Portsmouth Azure beat lowly Emsworth Pirates 7-3, Harry Jackson providing back-up with a double

Hat-tricks from Bob Shaw and Derek Wilson helped Cowplain Crimson trounce Soberton C 8-2. Jerry Wilson won twice.

Water Black claimed their first point of the campaign against mid-table Phoenix Jupiter.