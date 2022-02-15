Several first-time visitors take on Southsea seafront parkrun - plus the latest from Portsmouth Lakeside, Great Salterns, Lee-on-the-Solent, Fareham and Havant courses

All of the opening four finishers in the latest seafront 5k run were first-timers taking on the city course.

Chris Birch was first of the 426 who completed the 5k distance to make it home in a time of 17mins 55secs.

Berkshire-based Bracknell Forest Runners member Roland Dan - also taking part in the event for the very first time - followed on from Birch (18:19).

Meanwhile, Jon Grave and Charlie Pickett, who made it back third and fourth respectively, were first time Southsea visitors.

While Emsworth Joggers' Marjorie Huet-Martin - herself taking on the seafront 5k for just the eighth time - was the first female to make it back (21:09).

n Portsmouth Lakeside have seen a recent upsurge in participation which continued on Saturday.

The finishing numbers of 268 recorded in the latest event provided the highest figure for a single course 5k at this site since February 15 2020 (355).

Chichester Runners & Athletics Club's parkrun enthusiast James Baker was the first runner to make it back (16:12).

Gosport Road Runners' Nikki Moxham was seventh overall and first female home (19:39).

Great Salterns had 153 runners complete their course to make it a grand total of 847 parkrunners turning out for the three events across Portsmouth on Saturday morning.

n Stubbington Green Runners' Lucy May was first female back (21:15) of a total of 416 finishers in the latest Lee seafront parkrun event.

Thomas Wallace produced a Fareham parkrun personal best course time of 17:26 as the first of 245 finishers at the Cams Hall Estate 5k event. Stubbington Green Runners' Daisy McClements was first female and 11th overall (20:42).

In the Havant parkrun, another Stubbington Green runner, Lewis Banner, was first of the 178 finishers (17:53). First-time visitor to the Staunton Country Park course, Rosie Inman, was the first female home in 22:30.

