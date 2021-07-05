Shahid hits another unbeaten half-century as Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds jump into top four in Hampshire Cricket League

-

Shahid entered the game against Old Netley & Highfield having hit 46 (v New Milton 2nds) and 63 not out (v Langley Manor 2nds) in his two previous innings.

This time he struck an undefeated 54 as P & S strolled to an eight-wicket success at St James with 11 overs remaining.

Openers Steven Clements (36) and Shaun Briggs (19) had laid foundations as the hosts replied to Old Netley’s 139 all out total.

Mani Noor-Spencer had claimed 4-20 after Old Netley had been inserted - his second best Hampshire League figures after his 5-31 for P & S 4ths against Gosport Borough 4ths in 2017.

Dean Wilson (2-20 off eight overs) dismissed both Old Netley openers as his side won for the fifth time in seven completed matches.

United Services Portsmouth contributed to their own downfall as they failed to dent leaders Fair Oak 2nds’ 100 per cent record.

Connor Crofts (60), Seshadri Nadathur (40) and Vineet Vajpayee (34) helped the hosts post 199 on the all-artificial surface at HMS Temeraire.

Oak reached their target for the loss of six wickets off the first ball of the 38th over. But it might have been a different story had United Services not sent down 26 wides in a total of 33 extras.

Greg Chaplin celebrated a career best performance as Hayling Island defeated Cadnam by 21 runs.

After Hayling had been dismissed for 119, Chaplin’s 6-20 burst helped skittle the hosts for 98 at Lambs Corner.

It was only the second time Chaplin had taken more than three wickets in a Hampshire League game, and coincidentally his previous best haul - 4-16 - was also against Cadnam in 2019.

After captain Ryan Cooper (36) had helped Cadnam reach 49-0, eight wickets then tumbled for the addition of 19 runs.

Greg’s brother, Tom Chaplin - who bagged 2-14 off eight overs - took the vital wicket of Cooper before Greg dismissed the three batting at Nos 3-5 all for ducks.

Opener Rob Cells (24) had top scored for Hayling with Sam Kirkham (4-27) ripping out the middle order.

Sarisbury 2nds slumped to the foot of the table after a nine-wicket thrashing by Folland.

Gayan Lakshitha bagged 5-18 as Sarisbury were dismissed for 137 at Allotment Road - No 7 Michael Andrews (38) top scoring.