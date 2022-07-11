The 2nds remain rooted to the foot of the County Division 1 table, but are now just 16 points adrift of safety after only a second win in 10 outings against St Cross 3rds.

Pearce - nephew of Bognor Regis Town FC legend Jack Pearce - had only taken three wickets in his previous five league games in 2022. But this time the off-spinner - a law student at the University of Portsmouth - claimed 6-35 in Winchester as the hosts were dismissed for 188.

That was after openers Brad Aldridge (44) and Jack Good (43) had laid good foundations.

Jack Pearce took 6-35 for Portsmouth 2nds

Joy then followed up his unbeaten 123 in the previous week’s last-ball loss to Bournemouth 2nds with an undefeated 79.

Wicket-keeper Richard Warner - 49 at the top of the order - also impressed as Portsmouth won by seven wickets in only 31 overs.

Bramshaw skipper Tom Arnold passed 1,000 runs for the season with his third hundred of 2022.

The opener hit 148 against Tichborne Park, sharing a first wicket stand of 265 with Daniel Eckton (114) as Bramshaw posted 326-3 against Old Basing.

In 17 innings - spanning league, cup and friendlies - Arnold has now struck 1,128 runs at 75.20. In those games, he has scored nine half-centuries as well as his three centuries.

His last ton was in vain, however, romped to a seven-wicket win on what obviously a batter’s paradise on the edge of the New Forest.

Opener Jaiden Hall led the successful chase, hitting 112 not out off 108 balls, while Josh Weir (87 off 75 balls) and Nick Willock (66 off 32) kept the runs flowing at the other end.

Portsmouth and Bramshaw face off next weekend, with the latter now having lost five games in a row.

Fareham & Crofton were given a remarkably large helping hand by Burridge 2nds en route to a Hampshire League success.

Opener Thomas Kent anchored F & C’s reply as they chased 214 for victory, winning by two wickets, with an unbeaten 78.

Extras, though, top scored with an eye-popping total of 87 - including SIXTY SEVEN wides (worthy of capital letters!)

F & C were in deep trouble on 94-5, but Kent and Iuean Carney (7) started a rebuild by adding 40 for the sixth wicket. Morgan Frost (17) - his side’s second top scorer - then helped Kent put on another 56 for the seventh wicket.

Skipper James Headen (2 not out) and Kent put on a match-clinching 13 for the ninth wicket, with the former hitting the winning runs off the last ball of the 45th over.

Oliver Southon had taken his second HL five-for of 2022 as Burridge were bowled out for 213.

After previously bagging a career best 6-22 against St Cross 3rds, the former Burridge all-rounder claimed 5-33.