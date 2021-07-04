Six of the best from Richard Jerry helps Havant to resounding win at Hook & Newnham Basics... Burridge beaten by struggling Alton

Richard Jerry took six wickets in Havant's win over Hook and Newnham Basics. Picture: Neil Marshall (171025-1)

Jerry collected his first five-wicket haul of the season, finishing with 6-26 from his 10 overs, as Havant wrapped up a convincing 82-run triumph for their third win in six league matches this season.

Harry Gadd had earlier hit his third half-century and highest score of the campaign (65) as the visitors posted 211-9 off their 50 overs having opted to bat first.

Then, it was down to Jerry and Freddie Gadd (3-36) to lead the way with the ball with Hook skittled out for just 129 from 36.3 overs in reply.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Havant, though, with opener and captain Chrs Morgan (17) and partner Pete Hopson (12) both falling with the score on 31.

Richard Hindley, who was joined by half-centurion Harry Gadd after the fall of Hopson, departed for 28 to leave the visitors at 71-3.

However, Harry Gadd's 65, which came off just 69 balls and included seven fours and two sixes, would prove crucial in getting Havant to post a score above 200.

Jeremy Bulled stuck around to strike a watchful 33 off 64 balls while number 10 Freddie Gadd finished not out – blasting a quickfire 16 in 13 deliveries – as Havant reached 211-9 off their allotted overs.

The wickets were shared around between struggling Hook's bowlers, with Aniket Divecha leading the way with 3-34 while Shane Brewer, Max Simpson and Richard Willcock all took two.

It was then Jerry who took centre stage, ripping through Hook's top order to set up Havant's comfortable victory.

He dismissed opener Willcock (four), Matthew Buckingham (one) and Kieran Thomson (nought), while Freddie Gadd got rid of Matthew Love caught and bowled first ball as the hosts slumped to 19-4 in response.

Opener Samual Lockwood was the only Hook batsman to offer any real resistance, but his half-century (52) would come in a losing cause as his side were well beaten.

He would also fall to Jerry - lbw this time - and was the first of four wickets to fall with the score on 88.

Other than Lockwood, only Josh Buckingham (19) and number 10 Simpson (13) managed double figures - while Havant's extras count was 16 - as Hook were all out for just 129 in reply with more than 12 overs of their innings remaining.

Jerry and Freddie Gadd shared nine wickets between them while Christopher Morgan (1-17) took the other.

n Burridge dropped down a place to eighth in the Southern Premier Division as they were beaten by Alton.

Alton started the day bottom of the table but moved up a place with a seven-run victory.

Things were looking good for Burridge with Oliver Southon (4-40) and Duncan Fraser (3-36) starring as Alton were dismissed for 144 with three balls of their innings remaining.