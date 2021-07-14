Isaac Haunstrup, 6, celebrates his hole in one at Waterlooville Golf Club

Proud dad Neil, 46, has already seen eldest son Brandon make it as a professional footballer, first with boyhood club Pompey and then a move to Scottish side Kilmarnock last summer.

Hopes are also high for younger brother Ethan in the game, who at the age of nine has signed a four-year contract to keep him at the Blues' academy.

Now, also hopeful of making his name in sport, Neil's youngest of three sons, Isaac, is fresh from hitting a hole-in-one at Waterlooville Golf Club - at the age of just six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big brother and former Pompey player Brandon Haunstrup, centre, with younger siblings Ethan, left, and Isaac pitchside at Fratton Park

Isaac followed in his father's footsteps - he managed the same feat on the same hole a few weeks back - making it to the third hole in one attempt, striking the ball some 115 yards.

Already Neil, who is based in Horndean, has signed his youngest son up to the EZGO Hampshire Junior Tour.

Unlike his brothers, Isaac appears more keen to go down the golf route at present, with his uncle the former Ryder Cup player Steve Richardson.

Neil, who has never played football or golf to a high standard, continues the family's sporting theme, working for the Portsmouth School Sport Partnership as a PE teacher.

He could not be prouder of seeing his sons excel in sport.

Neil said: ‘Funny enough, I got a hole in one there a couple of weeks back, the same hole.

‘He (Isaac) hit a hybrid, a real nice shot up in the air, it landed softly on the green and just rolled in.

‘I was there with him and another member was there as well, so it was nice to have another witness.

‘I’ve also entered him on the EZGO Hampshire Tour, it’s like a Hampshire tour for kids.

‘He’s been doing very well on that as well. It’s all going good for him.

‘I took him back up there to play nine holes after he got his hole in one and everyone was congratulating him which was really nice.'

Neil added: 'Brandon’s my oldest son who’s up at Kilmarnock.

‘My nine-year-old, Ethan, he’s the next prodigy in football, he’s like his big brother, he’s a left-footer and plays for Portsmouth Academy.

‘He got a four-year contract last year - at nine years old that’s pretty amazing.'

Brandon’s 2021/22 season, meanwhile, has already started - he played the 90 minutes in a Scottish League Cup win at East Kilbride at the weekend.

Haunstrup made 27 appearances in the Scottish League Premier Division last season, but his debut campaign ended badly when Kilmarnock - who had finished second bottom of the top flight - lost a two legged play-off against Dundee and were relegated.