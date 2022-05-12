SIXTY extras help Portsmouth defeat Purbrook in Hampshire Cricket League curtain-raiser

-

Asked to chase 220 for victory at St John’s, Portsmouth stormed to an eight-wicket success in Division 4 South.

Opener Saf Musthaffa compiled a club best 82 not out, but Purbrook didn’t help their cause by conceding SIXTY extras!

That huge total of free runs included 30 byes and 27 wides and saw Portsmouth win inside 36 overs.

Opener James Dunford (44) and Matthew Pearce (33 not out) were also in the runs.

Sam Harradine had struck a league best 61 to boost Purbrook’s total before he was dismissed by Portsmouth’s most successful bowler, Simon Jones (3-28 off nine overs).

Two US Portsmouth batters were dismissed in the 80s as their side won a Portsea Island derby against Portsmouth & Southsea.

Syed Elahi struck 86 at No 3 and skipper Farai Shoko, who opened, was unbeaten on 81 as US chased a 201 target with more than 10 overs in hand.

P & S were indebted to tailender Karthik Muthuraman for the fact they reached 200-9. Coming in at No 9, he top scored with an unbeaten 65 including 10 boundaries.

Skipper George Wilson (45 at the top of the order) was the only other batter to score more than 14.

Bedhampton Mariners edged a tense finale against Fawley at Bidbury Mead.

No 3 Ian Onions (42) and opener Ross Basketter (37) top scored with 51 as Mariners posted 186-9 off their 45 overs.

Syge Bologne (3-27) made early inroads at the top of the Fawley reply, and Basketter’s 3-28 spell appeared to put Bedhampton in command.

In the end, though, they only won by three runs after dogged last-wicket resistance from Dan Newcombe (19 not out) and Luke Perry (13 not out).

Both teams benefitted from 37 extras, with Fawley (23-19) sending down more wides than the winners.

No 6 Martin Crowe top scored with 51 as Waterlooville 2nds posted 219-5 against Kerala 2nds at Rowlands Avenue.

Crowe shared a decent unbroken sixth wicket stand with Chris Parker (29 not out) after Harry McBride (49) and Finlay Rockett (48) had earlier impressed.

Kerala reached 70-1 before third change bowler Matt Cook was brought into the attack with devastating consequences.