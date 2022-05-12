Alfie Goddard travelled with his team mates from the Hornets Inline Hockey Club to compete for Great Britain in the Sparta Cup event, held in Barcelona.

After months of training, the team remained undefeated across six games before winning the final and taking home the gold medal in the Sparta Cup, which is the biggest tournament in Europe for roller hockey.

Alfie is one of seven youngsters selected from the Hornets to play across the four age group categories.

Alfie Goddard in his kit.

Mum Hayling Goddard said: ‘Alfie was selected from children throughout the country to play for the GB under 12’s team.

‘They played six games in the under 12’s category, they were undefeated scoring over 40 goals and only conceding five goals in the whole tournament.

‘They won the final 3-1 to bring home the gold medal.

The Under 12 All Stars at the Sparta Cup.

‘Alfie and his teammates Eden Cerdan and Zack Beale were also three out of five players who were selected to make up the all star team.’

Alfie, who turned 13 in March, has been skating since he was only three years old.

Hayley said: ‘At that time the Hornets in-line hockey club only had a senior team which his Dad played for.

‘They didn’t have any junior teams but as the seniors started to have their own children the coach Kent Johnson and manager Julie Johnson started up the junior teams.

‘The junior team train in Bay House School every Monday evening and play their games out of the Lord Roberts Centre in Bisley.’

The family are from Gosport but recently moved to Locks Heath.

Hayley, who says she is ‘very proud’ of her son, added: ‘Alfie was very happy and proud of how well they all played together considering they had only had a couple of training sessions together before the tournament.

‘It was a great experience and the children from all age groups were a pleasure to be away with.