Lee-on-the-Solent dad to roller skate 1,000 miles for neonatal charity after twins were born 12 weeks early

Jack and Jasmine Pollock were born just 25 weeks into their mother’s pregnancy in July 2014.

After an extended period in the neonatal intensive care unit at QA Hospital the siblings, now seven, were well enough to return home to their family including their brother Jimmy and mum Irina.

Now their dad, Ross, wants to help others facing similar situations and is set to roller skate a total of 1,000 miles over the course of three months starting from May 13.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Pollock with his family, son Jimmy (middle) wife Irina (top right) and twins Jasmine and Jack, as Mr Pollock is aiming to roller skate 1,000 miles to raise money for a neonatal charity in which his twins spent months in hospital after being born prematurely. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

The 47-year-old said: ‘We all have our challenges in life – the twins, what they went through, was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through.

‘I don’t think anything can set you up for just how difficult it is.

‘We were very lucky to come out of it with the twins – not everyone is so fortunate, but I want to try and do something to help other people who may find themselves in the same situation.

Jasmine one of a set of twins born prematurely, as their father Ross Pollock is aiming to roller skate 1,000 miles to raise money for a neonatal charity in which his twins spent months in hospital after being born prematurely. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

‘We had a challenging time but we owe it to the doctors and nurses and the effort that they put in.

‘You go into a neonatal intensive care unit and they might have a dozen incubators in that room, and you know the ages of the babies, and you sort of get to know their parents.

‘You go in there the next day and you see one’s empty and you know it shouldn’t be. You’re living that with the families.’

Twins Jasmine and Jack, as their father Ross Pollock is aiming to roller skate 1,000 miles to raise money for a neonatal charity in which his twins spent months in hospital after being born prematurely. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

Specifically Ross will be raising money for Ickle Pickles, a charity which helps provide intensive care equipment that treats babies, including premature children.

The data centre manager estimates he has skated 5,000 miles over the last four to five years, and will be aiming for an average of about 15 miles a day during his challenge.

‘To do 100 miles a week on skates, it takes it out of you physically,’ he said.

‘It’s going to kill me, don’t get me wrong. I’m 48 this year, but I’m all geared up for it and I can’t wait.

‘I will do it, I don’t start something I can’t finish.’