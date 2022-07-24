Opening the batting, Galliers struck 110 as the 2nds defeated Trojans by six wickets in Division 3 of the Southern Premier League.

It was his third SPL fourth tier ton - following on from a career high 140 against Basingstoke in 2013 and 123 against the same opposition three years later.

Asked to chase 235 at Havant Park, Galliers and Simon Loat (21) shared a 66-run stand for the second wicket before Andrew Perry (29) helped add a further 85 for the third.

Andrew Galliers hit his third SPL century as Havant 2nds defeated Trojans by six wickets. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Galliers was eventually stumped by Nigel Le Bas off the bowling of Jamie Donaldson after hitting 14 boundaries off 114 balls.

But Ben Turk (25 not out) and Oliver Jones (14 not out) shared an unbroken partnership of 35 for the fifth wicket as Havant won with 11 balls remaining.

After choosing to bat, Syed Agha (24) and Ed Boys (25) put on 44 for the first Trojans wicket before three wickets fell for seven runs (Jones 2-33).

Syed Mahmood (79) and Le Bas (75) added 149 for the fourth wicket as the visitors amassed 234-8 (Graham Burns 3-42).

Purbrook need a sporting miracle to avoid relegation to the Hampshire League after suffering a 12th successive defeat.

They are 73 points adrift of third bottom Trojans - the bottom two go down - with just six matches remaining.

Their latest loss was a 90-run setback against South Wilts 2nds at Lower Bemerton.

Asked to chase 239, James Barber (30) and Brad Mengham (27) opened with a first-wicket stand of 56.

That was as good as it got, though, for Purbrook. No 10 Hamid Khan (22) was third highest scorer as they were all out for 148. Robert Pittman took 3-40 to see him open up a three-wicket lead in the race to finish as the division’s leading wicket-taker.

Owain Phillips (59) had top scored for the hosts before Pittman came in at No 6 to smack 41 off 24 balls as South Wilts posted 238-7.

Captain Lee Harrop struck his first half-century of 2022 as inconsistent Gosport Borough claimed a narrow two-wicket win over lowly Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds.

The opener hit 67 as Gosport reached their 157 victory target in the 42nd over - their sixth win (to go alongside six losses) in 12 league games.

The next highest scorer was opening partner Jayaram Jayaraj (18).

Borough still needed 30 when Harrop was seventh out with the score on 127, but tailenders Muhammad Ali (10 not out), Tyrel Chicot (9) and Sampath Prathapasinghe (4 not out) guided them to victory.