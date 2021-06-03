Hilio De Abreu hit 50 as Burridge defeated Fair Oak in the Southern Premier League's T20 Cup. Picture: Neil Marshall

Asked to chase just 126 at Lapstone Park, De Abreu struck a half-century as Burridge made hard work of their target.

They had started well, though, with openers Azim Chowdhury (29) and Joe Collings-Wells (18) putting on 50.

That brought De Abreu to the crease, but wickets soon started to tumble and Burridge dipped to 79-5.

The captain hit six fours in reaching 50 off 46 balls before he was eighth out - but the visitors only needed three to win at that stage.

Of the seven batsmen who followed De Abreu to the middle, Sullivan White (nine not out) was the highest scorer as Burridge won off the penultimate delivery.

Will Donald (3-14) had been Burridge’s chief wicket-taker after Oak won the toss and elected to bat.

Waterlooville’s hopes of springing a shock win at top flight outfit South Wilts disappeared in a flurry of sixes from Peter Rowe.

Coming in at No 4, Rowe blasted seven sixes and five fours in racing to an unbeaten 84 off just 35 balls.

With Tom Morton (60) and Jack Mynott (46) having laid good foundations, South Wilts posted a daunting 199-3 off their 20 overs.

Sam Robinson came in for the most punishment, conceding 54 runs off his four overs.

Sonny Reynolds, playing only as a batsman, top scored for Ville with three sixes in a 27-ball 40 as they replied with 142-7.

Holders Havant start their defence of the SPL T20 trophy this Sunday at home to Tichborne Park, while Gosport Borough travel to Hythe & Dibden.