Skipper Hilio De Abreu top scores as Burridge knock Bournemouth off the top of the Southern Premier League

De Abreu struck 66 off 75 balls as Burridge posted 212-9 after being inserted.

Dan Stancliffe, Sullivan White and Will Donald then got among the wickets as the visitors suffered a middle order collapse en route to losing by 34 runs.

De Abreu put on 60 for the third wicket with James Hughes (26), but Burridge were indebted to a fine late order stand to set Bournemouth over 200 to win.

No 10 Will Candy (28 off 23 balls) and No 9 Oliver Southon (23 not out) added 48 for the ninth wicket after Burridge had sagged to 160-8.

Candy is a fine player to have batting that low down the order - in 2013 he scored 109 for Burridge 2nds and three years earlier 107 for the club’s 3rd XI.

Luke Matthews (37) and fellow opener Nick Park (29) put on 67 for the first Bournemouth wicket in reply.

And they were looking good on 102-1 - only to then lose seven wickets for 37 runs in a startling collapse.

Three of them tumbled with the score on 113 with Ollie Shrubsole, skipper Chris Park and Simon Woodruff - bowled first ball by Donald - all out for ducks.

Helped by 30 extras, Bournemouth eventually totalled 178 with Stancliffe (3-29), White (2-25) and Donald (2-20) all impressing.

For the sixth time in 13 games, Havant were foiled by wet weather - their game at Winchester-based St Cross the only SPL top flight match which failed to survive the latest spell of rain that has dogged local cricket in 2021.

Skipper Chris Morgan will be hoping for a return to action next Saturday at home to new table-toppers South Wilts.