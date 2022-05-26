It was skipper Jason Tame who provided the highlight for Portchester as he had to play twice, winning 200-137 and 200-173 respectively.

Team-mate Andy Macey recorded a 200-162 success while Cowplain replied through Dave Weedon and Dean Bates. Portchester picked up the extra point as they won 1,109-1,035 on aggregate.

Bellair enjoyed life on the road as they triumphed 5-2 at Cowplain B.

Portchester skipper Jason Tame. Picture: Mick Young

Gary Winter (200-151) got the visitors off to a winning start, but Will Garrett (200-166) levelled.

Back came back Bellair, Dan Lumsden winning, but young James Curtis (200-161) put Cowplain on level terms again.

Bellair left the best to last as Steve Scott and Andy Howell both won, their team winning 1,127-1,070 overall.

In a very rare event, Pompey Royals and Stoke Sharks couldn’t be split - the overall scores being tied 1,094-1,094.

Sharks’ Stuart Burton (28 break) won his match 200-163 but Royals hit back to lead through Steve Orchard and Paul Chivers (31 break).

The experienced Chris Bishop (24 break) won his game for Stoke but Chivers’ dad, Dave, put Royals back in front again with a 200-178 victory.

War horse Phil Leddington needed to win his game by 35 points, but could only manage a 200-166 success.

Copnor A & E edged a 4-3 victory against Waterlooville C.