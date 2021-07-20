Harry Robbins impressed with bat and ball as Portchester defeated Wickham. Picture: Neil Marshall

He opened both the bowling and the batting - taking three cheap wickets and then hitting a half-century in Portchester’s six-wicket success at Cams Hill School.

Only two players managed double figures as Wickham were rolled over for 89.

Peter Gwynn (30) and Martin Rowe took the score to 23-0, whereby Robbins (3-11) and Jack Girling (2-22) both struck twice as second-bottom Wickham lost four wickets for three runs.

Derek Kelly bagged 0-3 in nine balls as the visitors later lost their last five wickets for only 13 runs.

Robbins (55) dominated a 73-run opening stand with Kelly (15) before Portchester lost four wickets for 13 runs. But there were no further alarms as the hosts strolled to victory in the 20th over.

James Trinder was the only Rowner 2nds batsman to hit double figures as he side were hammered by Steep 2nds.

He made 12 - the next highest was No 11 J Cooper (7) - as Rowner were routed for 61. It would have been an even more embarrassing total without 23 extras.

Steep had found runs far easier to come by - Mike Bugh (88) and Matt Sabben-Clare (79) helping the hosts post 262-6.

Adam Smyth’s two wickets cost him 70 runs off seven overs, while A Palmerston’s 2-47 off five made him Rowner’s most successful bowler.

Sam Watson bagged a HL best 5-20 as Emsworth ripped through high-flying Compton’s order.

Extras (25) top scored as Compton were shot out for 98 - they had previously collapsed from 20-0 to 36-5. Tailenders Henry Slatter (21) and No 11 Jordan Jarvis (18) were top scorers with the bat.

Jamie Chapman (24) top scored as Emsworth made heavy weather of their small target, eventually winning by three wickets with four overs in hand.

Rowner skipper Rob Bowman starred for the third game running as his side defeated Railway Triangle 2nds.

Bowman had compiled centuries in each of his previous two innings, and followed that up with a Hampshire League best 5-26 as Triangle were dismissed for 144.

Triangle made a good start with opener Tom Lawler (51) and No 3 Ben Jones (27) top scoring. Andy Peck (2-7) claimed some cheap late wickets.