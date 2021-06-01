Skipper Robbins leads from the front in Portchester’s Hampshire League success

Portchester skipper Harry Robbins. Picture: Neil Marshall

Robbins opened both the batting and bowling in the Division 5 South East fixture at Cams Hill School.

He starred with the bat, top scoring with 81 - including 10 fours and a six - as Portchester amassed 177-6 after being put in.

After opener Derek Kelly had departed for a duck, Jason Jeal (43) helped his skipper add 143 for the second wicket before the pair were both out in quick succession.

Robbins then claimed the first wicket of Steep’s reply, clean bowling Charlie Harrison.

Nathan Lever (2-29) and Sean Kelly (2-33) before skipper Ed Ellis (20) and Mark Lewis (27) offered resistance.

Lever ran out Lewis and Derek Kelly (3-27) mopped up the tail as Steep were dismissed for 149 to lose by 28 runs.

Vineet Vajpayee played a match-winning innings for United Services Portsmouth 2nds against Sussex club Compton.

Replying to Compton’s 124 all out total, Vajpayee came out to bat with US struggling on 27-4.

He put on 88 for the fifth wicket with opener Tom Harris (42) before the latter’s dismissal sparked a run of three wickets for no runs.

That left US 115-7 but Vajpayee struck 10 fours and a six off 49 balls to end unbeaten on 61 as his side won with 11 overs to spare.

Earlier, Gulzamir Sadiqqi mopped up the Compton tail by bagging 4-26 in 7.2 overs as the hosts dipped from 120-6 to 124 all out.

Tailenders Cris Kemp and Toby Mowat shared a stunning partnership to give Rowner a two-wicket derby success over Challengers Gosport at Privett Park.

Asked to chase just 120 for victory, Rowner collapsed from 42-3 to 54-8.

But Kemp and Mowat - batting at Nos 9 and 10 respectively - were to emerge as their side’s unlikely batting heroes.

Kemp struck an unbeaten 42 and Mowat ended on 14 not out as the pair added an unbroken 67 for the ninth wicket.

Mahesh Sasi (3-25) and Robin Sebastian (3-26) had appeared to put Challengers on course for victory.

Earlier, Sasi (40) had top scored for his side before Rowner skipper Martin Bowman and Lee Phillips had run riot through the Challengers line-up.

Bowman took 5-14 off eight overs and Phillips 4-14 off five as Challengers were dismissed for 119 in 26 overs.

Railway Triangle 2nds defeated Old Netley & Highfield 3rds by three wickets.

Despite only having nine players, Old Netley elected to bat and soon lost their top three to Mark Snook (3-21).

Paul Rockett (47 not out) did his best to hold the innings together but there were cheap wickets for Stuart White (2-11) and Rodney Watson (2-14).

Triangle made hard work of chasing 127 for victory, with opener Neil Jones out for a duck.

Wicket-keeper Ben Jones, also opening, top scored with 41 but Triangle were also indebted to Allan Marchant.