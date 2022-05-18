They won on three rinks, led by the 16-shot win on captain Gary Stark’s rink. That covered the 19-shot defeat suffered by his father’s rink at the hands of Adrian Snook.

Second place Rowner were involved in a close tussle with Fareham, finally winning by five shots on their home green. All the rinks were close, ending in single digit margins, but Rowner won three of them.

Bottom club Lee-on-the-Solent are up and running after a 16-shot home win over Alexandra. With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the 14-shot win on Martin Ellis’ rink that proved decisive.

Adrian Snook won Priory's only rink in their Portsmouth Bowls League loss to leaders Waverley. Picture: Neil Marshall

Leigh Park were hoping to build on their close game against Waverley, but the match was on Waterlooville’s carpet proved too much for two of their rinks who were thrashed by a total of 71 shots, contributing to a 73-shot defeat.

They did manage to win on one rink, but only just as Jamie Ward’s men got through by a single shot, having been five up with two ends to play.

Division 2 leaders Vospers lost their unbeaten record, suffering a three-shot loss at Gosport. With both clubs winning on two rinks, the 14-shot win by Dave Young’s Vospers rink was covered by the 15-shot and seven-shot wins on the Gosport rinks of Simon Batcheler and Ian Homeyard respectively.

The win moved Gosport off the bottom of the table.

Milton Park leapfrogged over Star & Crescent with a 20-shot home win. Both clubs won on two rinks, but the 19-shot win on Andy McKain’s rink did all the damage for Milton.

Former Division 3 leaders Bridgemary fell to a second successive defeat, this time by 29 shots at Gas Social. Gas won on three rinks, led by the 18-shot victory for Stuart Townsley’s rink. Brian Adams’ rink prevented a whitewash with their seven-shot win.

Denmead are the new table-toppers as they made full use of home advantage by hammering luckless Pembroke Gardens by 73 shots.

Whilst three of their rinks were enjoying themselves, led by the 33-shot trouncing handed out by George Carmichael’s rink, the other was drawn - Dave Brookes’ Pembroke rink grabbing a 20-20 draw.