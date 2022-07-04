Skipper Wainwright leads from the front as Bedhampton maintain 100 per cent Hampshire Cricket League record

Bedhampton skipper Stuart Wainwright. Picture by Mick Young.

The skipper top scored with 82 - his highest score for three years - as Bedhampton piled up 286-6 against Calmore 3rds at Southampton Sports Centre after he had won the toss.

Wainwright took part in three half-century partnerships - 75 for the first wicket with Ross Basketter (25), 88 for the second with George Parvin (48 off 49 balls) and 68 for the sixth with Max Cummings (27).

George Parvin (46) and Zeeshan Hazell (24) also boosted the total, which Calmore contributed to with 26 wides in a total of 34 extras. Considering the total, Paul Henry’s 3-26 haul off nine overs was a fine effort.

Ollie Parvin (3-36) and Hazell (3-33) then helped reduce Calmore to 93-5. Though No 8 Dom Ducellier struck eight boundaries in a 47-ball 49, the hosts were bowled out for 194 - Wainwright, who wasn’t keeping wicket, taking five catches.

Bedhampton’s 92-run success was their ninth in Division 4 South this season and they remain 32 points clear of second-placed Waterlooville 2nds.

United Services Portsmouth suffered a surprise five-wicket defeat to Purbrook 2nds.

Entering the fixture, US had won six of their opening eight league matches while their opponents had only tasted victory once.

Winning the toss and batting, US posted 230-8 (Owen Davies 3-60) with Ekramul Basher (50), Raj Das (40) and skipper Farai Shoko (36) top scoring.

In reply, skipper Mohan Babu (37) and opening partner George Hamson (52) got Purbrook’s run chase off to a good start.

Samuel Harradine (47), William Harradine (39) and James Iles (28) continued the fine work, with the target reached in the 33rd over.

Simon Jones top scored and took two wickets in his only over as Portsmouth 3rds defeated Hythe & Dibden 2nds.

Jones struck 11 fours and three sixes in reaching 84 off 89 balls. But within sight of his second league century - and his first for 14 years, when he was playing for Bishop’s Waltham - he was dismissed by Ross Livermore (3-49).

Byron Johnson made 52 at the top of the order while Wajahat Rajper came in at No 9 to whack 28 off just 10 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

Hythe dipped to 62-3 in reply - Rajper (2-50) striking twice - before Fabio Roberts (61) top scored.

Jones, the seventh bowler used by Portsmouth, wrapped up the home innings on 207 by taking 2-4 off the only six balls he delivered as his side won by 78 runs.

Opening bowlers Ben Gregory and Mark Tuckwell ran through Solent Rangers’ order to give Ryde 2nds a comfortable success.