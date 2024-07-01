The youngster reached the milestone at her local Whiteley parkrun at the weekend.

Accompanied by balloons, Skye completed the regular Saturday morning 5k event in 26.41.

That was a leisurely pace, given she has broken her Whiteley course record seven times this year.

Her best time is the 20.27 recorded last month when she was the first female to finish - and the ninth overall in a parkrun which attracted 294 runners.

It was the second time this year that Skye was the first female to finish.

Competing in the JW10 (junior woman 10 years and under) category, Skye made her parkrun debut when she was just seven years old.

Running is certainly in her family - mum Jen is a member of Southampton AC and has competed in more than 100 parkruns herself, coming first overall a number of times.

“Skye is competitive,” Jen told The News. “Sometimes she’ll take it easy (the parkrun course), sometimes she’ll really go for it - it depends what she’s been doing in the week.”

Parkrun prides itself on being open to everyone, attracting youngsters such as Skye to those very much at pensionable age.

In this area, there are seven parkrun events - at Southsea, Lakeside, Great Salterns, Havant, Fareham, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley.

Last weekend, the combined attendance at those events was 2,076 - of which 34 were either JW10 or JM10 (junior male) runners.

Of those, Whiteley boasted the highest number with 11 - five girls and six boys, including Skye’s eight-year-old brother Jake, who himself has competed in 65 parkruns with a Whiteley course best of 23.02 in January of this year.

1 . 10 year old Sky Granger completed her 100th Park Run with her family and friends at Whiteley today. Pictured - Skye Granger, 10 with mum Jen Photos by Alex Shute Skye Granger with mum Jen. Picture by Alex ShutePhoto: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . 10 year old Sky Granger completed her 100th Park Run with her family and friends at Whiteley today. Pictured - Skye Granger with her friends who had come to support her Photos by Alex Shute Skye Granger with her friends prior to her 100th parkrun at Whiteley. Picture by Alex ShutePhoto: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . 10 year old Sky Granger completed her 100th Park Run with her family and friends at Whiteley today. Pictured - Skye Granger, 10 with brother Jake, 8 who himself has completed 65 Park Runs Photos by Alex Shute Skye Granger, 10, with brother Jake, 8. Picture by Alex ShutePhoto: Alex Shute Photo Sales