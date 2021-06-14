Smitherman and Christian share century stand as Portsmouth progress in Southern Premier League Cup

Will Smitherman shared a century stand for the first wicket with James Christian as Portsmouth defeated Fawley in the Southern Premier League T20 Cup. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The pair put on 125 for the first wicket against Fawley at St Helens before Christian departed for a 29-ball 54 after swatting nine fours and two sixes.

Smitherman fell shortly after, having belted 60 off 29 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Fawley opening bowler Dean Godden received the most punishment - he conceded a whopping 69 runs off his four overs.

Jack Marston joined in the fun, hitting seven boundaries in a 26-ball 39 as Portsmouth rattled up 212-6 - Fawley contributing 18 wides.

Henry Woolf (2-23) ensured the visitors stumbled at the start of their run chase, dismissing both openers Brendan Streather and Andrew Parratt.

Ernst Knacke belted 40 off 29 balls before he was fifth out with the score on 96, trapped leg before by Andrew Marston (2-23).

Fawley ended well adrift on 138-6, leaving Portsmouth 38-run winners.

*New Sarisbury Athletic skipper Josh Hill hammered eight sixes as his side valiantly attempted to chase 213 for victory at Calmore Sports.

Hill also hit five fours in racing to 82 off just 39 balls at The Hollow as Athletic replied to the hosts’ 212-5 total off 20 overs.

Jack Lovett (30) and Ricky Rawlins (26) helped Hill take the score to 153-2, but Hill’s dismissal was the turning point.

Jordan Wright (4) and Rob Franklin (2) were out in quick succession and the wind had been taken out of Sarisbury’s sails.

Chris Sanders (14) and Will Bolton (15 not out) did their best but Sam Croft (4-22) bagged late wickets as Athletic finished on 199-9.

Earlier, Shawn Johnson had blasted a stunning century in sharing a huge second wicket stand with Ben Johns.

Johnson arrived in the middle after Sanders had struck with his first ball, dismissing Marcus Bound.

But Johnson and Johns put on 150 for the second wicket with Sarisbury bowlers coming in for some serious punishment.

Sanders took 1-38 off three overs, Wright conceded 46 off his three overs and Franklin’s 18 balls cost 50 runs.

Johnson finally fell after clouting 12 fours and seven sixes in a eye-catching 108 made from just 43 deliveries.

Johns hit 63 off 48 balls, with five fours and three sixes, before he was run out by Sam Hill.