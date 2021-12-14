Solent Cavaliers claim first Palmerston Bowls Cup win against Priory Miltonians

Caroline Cuerden helped Solent Cavaliers to a Palmerston Cup win against Priory Miltonians. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

After two losses in the nine-team qualifying league, the Lee-on-the-Solent side defeated Priory Miltonians 54-45 (12-0 on points).

As the score suggests, it was close on all three rinks throughout.

Priory’s Roly Bloy made a slow start, trailing by seven shots after two ends against Pete Gentry. It was 10-10 after eight ends, though, and going into the last end the pair were still tied at 19-19. But a last-gasp three gave Cavaliers victory.

It was a similar story as Priory’s Andy Hibberd faced Graham Hillier - 4-4 after seven ends and 10-10 after 14 ends. Cavaliers, however, then scored on all of the last four ends to win 16-11.

In the third and final rink, Priory’s Steve Smith stormed into a 6-0 lead against Caroline Cuerden after five ends. In a see-saw encounter, Solent levelled at 10-10 after ten ends, Priory hit back to lead by five, before Solent took the last three ends to win 16-15.

Eastleigh Red Devils top the table after thrashing Fareham Green 88-34 to record their fourth successive victory.

Eastleigh’s Derrick Walker romped into a 24-3 lead against Dave Holland, eventually winning 25-10.

Robby Bines produced an even more dominant win against George Church, storming to a huge 46-3 triumph.