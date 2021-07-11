South African Du Plooy in the runs again as Burridge suffer narrow Southern Premier League defeat

Burridge's Sullivan White impressed with bat and ball but his side still lost a narrow encounter in the Southern Premier League at Lymington. Picture: Dave Haines.

He followed up scores of 50 (v Alton) and 58 not out (v Hampshire Academy) by top scoring with 52 as Lymington were bowled out for 173 in one of only two SPL top flight matches to take place.

Du Plooy struck six fours and a six in his 63-ball innings after Burridge opening bowlers Dan Stancliffe (2-31 off eight overs) and Sullivan White (2-18 off six) had reduced their hosts to 42-3.

No 6 Josh Royan (31) was second highest scorer and extras (28, including 18 wides) were third.

Opener Joe Collings-Wells (0) fell early when Burridge replied, but Azimunnoor Chowdhury and No 3 James Hughes (13) took the score to 68-1.

But skipper Hilio De Abreu and Chris Blake also failed to score and, when Chowdhury (56) was dismissed, Burridge had slumped to 78-5.

They were in deeper trouble at 118-7 before tailenders Will Candy (30) and White (18) added 41 for the eighth wicket to revive hopes.

But Candy was caught and bowled by James Wade (3-30) and Duncan Fraser was run out in the 41st over to sentence Burridge to their seventh loss in 10 completed fixtures.

Burridge and Lymington have both only see one SPL match rained off this summer, but other clubs have not been as fortunate.

Havant, for example, have had five of their 11 matches called off due to wet weather - the latest a home encounter with Hampshire Academy. Rock bottom Hook are the only other side to have had that many games lost to rain in the top flight.

Havant only lost one game - out of 18 - to bad weather in both 2013 and 2015 and just two each in 2017 and 2018.

Leaders Bournemouth have only lost two games to bad weather, and they racked up their seventh win in nine completed game against South Wilts.

In a match reduced to 34 overs a side, Ed Denham (3-40) and Ed Breckon (2-12 off seven overs) restricted South Wilts to 151-8. And the hosts only posted that many due to No 7 Ben Huntley hammering an unbeaten 37 off 19 balls.