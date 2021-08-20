Southern Brave men joins women's team in Lord's The Hundred final with crushing eliminator game win over Trent Rockets

Captain James Vince hit an unbeaten 41 to guide Southern Brave into The Hundred final. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

A superb bowling display from Brave was led by Sussex star George Garton, who claimed three wickets in the powerplay, with club mate Tymal Mills producing the fourth most economical spell in the tournament with 3-8.

Seamers Craig Overton, who claimed 2-25, and Chris Jordan 2-15 also starred as Rockets were rolled over for 96 in front of 21,458 - their lowest total of the competition, writes Alex Smith.

Paul Sterling and Hampshire's James Vince – 31 off 19 and 41 not out off 26 respectively – made light work of the chase to complete the one-sided triumph with 32 balls to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Brave have now set up a Lord's final showdown with Birmingham Phoenix tomorrow, joining their final counterparts who face Oval Invincibles in the women's final.

Garton, after Brave captain Vince stuck Rockets in, found Dawid Malan’s inside edge and then Alex Hales’ outside edge with a slower ball.

Overton bowled a swinging Steven Mullaney in the next five before Garton returned again from the Pavilion End to find D’Arcy Short spooning to midwicket – the fast bowler returning a personal Hundred best of 3-18.

After a mini-31-run revival, Lewis Gregory thrashed Mills to cover and Samit Patel was caught by Jake Lintott – who flung himself full stretch to his left.

Tom Moores drilled back-to-back sixes but picked out long-on, Rashid Khan was deceived by a slower ball to give point an over the head catch and Matthew Carter and Marchant de Lange were caught behind. The last five wickets of the doomed innings fell for just 14 runs.

In reply, there were little nerves. Paul Sterling dinked a cute sweep to the boundary before ending the first five with a flat pulled six into the stand.

Quinton de Kock went after de Lange – who took five wickets in the group stage meeting – initially clipping through mid-wicket before giving Sam Cook a long hang-time at deep fine leg.

The blistering start recommenced when Vince crashed Rashid for two fours and a six, and Sterling pinged Cook back over his head to reach 50 by the end of the Powerplay.