Southern Vipers’ Charlotte Edwards Cup dream ended in semi-final loss to Northern Diamonds at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl

Emily Windsor of Southern Vipers plays a shot during the Charlotte Edwards Cup semi-final eliminator against Northern Diamonds at The Ageas Bowl. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

England international Lauren Winfield-Hill’s 65 laid the foundation for a competitive total of 135 before legendary quick Jenny Gunn’s 4-26 capped an all-around magnificent bowling display at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl, writes ALEX SMITH.

Vipers, who were without key batters Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean due to international call-ups, fell 18 runs short – as they couldn’t win the trophy bearing her name for their head coach.

Diamonds will face South East Stars in the final at the Ageas Bowl at 4pm today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Diamonds' Lauren Winfield-Hill during the Charlotte Edwards Cup semi-final eliminator against Southern Vipers. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

After Diamonds had won the toss, opener Leah Dobson and mid-off Ella McCaughan engaged in an early battle - the latter spilt a catch before running out Dobson an over later.

Bess Heath had her middle stump knocked back by Lauren Bell as the Diamonds recorded their lowest Powerplay score of the tournament – 30-2 –but Winfield-Hill and Armitage provided the backbone of a competitive total with a 59-run stand.

Runs never came by the bucket-load on a hybrid pitch, but rarely did fewer than six runs come off each over – with both Winfield-Hill and Armitage’s strike-rates teetering around 100.

Armitage fell for a season-high 25 when she chipped to mid-off, before Sterre Kalis was bowled attempting a ramp.

Winfield-Hill reached a 41-ball half-century with a ramped four and exploded with a six and a four before Georgia Adams bounced back to bowl her.

Veteran Gunn led a late flurry of runs with two sixes and, although Linsey Smith departed in the last over, Diamonds reached a strong score.

In response, Vipers lost both openers in the Powerplay, with McCaughan stumped after hitting the ball into her foot and failing to get back and Adams clothed a pull to short mid-wicket.

Paige Scholfield hammered Alex MacDonald down the ground but was undone by a perfect leg cutter next ball and Georgia Elwiss top-edged to deep midwicket.

A spell of 43 barren balls without a boundary meant running between the wickets needed to be exemplary, something Emily Windsor led.

Portsmouth-born Windsor had been dropped on three but made the most of her life with an energetic 32 – although her team-mates couldn't assist with the run-scoring as the required rate skyrocketed.

Tara Norris holed out to wide long-on before Gunn had Alice Monaghan lbw and Lauren Bell bowled in successive balls.