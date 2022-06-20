Steve Hughes plays starring role as Copnor A & E set up Portsmouth Billiards League cup final showdown with Waterlooville

Ville defeated Stoke Sharks 1,167-1,057 in their semi-final, while Copnor won 1,079-997 at Bellair X.
It was a case of breaks galore at Bellair X, where Steve Hughes (200-140) compiled breaks of 31, 31 and 30 in getting Copnor off to a winning start.
He was backed up by teammate Mark Tillison who compiled an unfinished break of 41 in his 200-141 victory.
Bellair hit back through Andy Howell (200-196) and led when Dan Lumsden romped to a 200-83 success.
Copnor held their nerve as Kev Harding won 200-146, leaving skipper Scott Compton to make breaks of 31, 36 and 37 in his 200-170 victory.
Sharks took the lead in their semi at Waterlooville through Phil Ledington’s slender 200-195 victory.
But that was it for the away side as Ville got into the groove through skipper Rob Derry Snr (200-194) and Ioan Moon (200-164).
Darren Harper (200-104) and Richie Burnett (200-195) took the tie beyond Sharks, who had the final say when Chris Bishop made breaks of 40 and 41 in his 200-172 victory.
The final will be held on Thursday, July 7 at the Bellair club, Havant.