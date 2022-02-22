Storm Eunice fails to stop parkrunners from across the country visiting three Portsmouth courses as well as Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent events

Southsea parkrun start from earlier this month Picture: Sam Stephenson

Despite the damage caused across the UK by Storm Eunice towards the end of the week, run enthusiasts were out in force across the three city events as well as Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham on Saturday morning.

In the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun, Leicestershire-based Hermitage Harriers Running Club member Alex Cumming was first home on what was his maiden visit to this particular 5k course in a time of 17mins 46secs.

While Tim Draper of Aldershot's Blackwater Valley Runners was sixth of the 250 finishers to make it back as he headed to the south coast for his latest parkrun instalment (20:31).

Lewis Banner was first home on what was his opening visit to the recently launched Great Salterns parkrun Picture: Vernon Nash (090219-023)

A runner from a little closer to home, City of Portsmouth AC's Alex Coomber, was first female and 10th overall (21:27).

Elsewhere in the other Portsmouth parkrun events, the far distance entrants continued. Porthcawl Triathlon Club’s Connor Mantell was third home on his first visit to Southsea (19:05).

Mike Ledell headed up the 276 finishers who braved the blustery conditions on the seafront in 18:15, with City of Norwich AC's Claire Caiger the first female to make it back (21:51).

Martin Barradell, member of Derby's Derwent Runners, and south west London SHAEF Shifters runner Rob Jones were others who also featured on the latest list of Southsea finishers.

Eleanor Purdue was first female home in the Fareham parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 091021-16)

In his first visit to the recently launched Great Salterns parkrun, Stubbington Green Runners' Lewis Banner was first back (18:16).

London's Croydon Harriers' teenage runner Douglas Aikman was fourth overall on his visit to the south coast course (19:31).

Hannah Lowry of Victory AC was first female home and 17th overall in a time of 21:25.

n Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers teenage member Ben Grounds posted a personal best time at the Lee parkrun (18:22), making it back after Thomas Wallace (17:29) - who was the first of the 276 finishers.

Loughborough Triathlon entrant Tommy Blake was eighth overall (20:01), with Hannah Cooper the first female finisher (23:07).

Christopher Pearce of Defence Sports & Recreation headed up the 205 finishers who managed to complete the latest Fareham event. City of Portsmouth AC's Eleanor Purdue was the first female home in a time of 21:49.