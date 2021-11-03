Stormy conditions as Portsmouth North End cyclists take part in 25-hour endurance race

Andy Connelly rode over 250 miles along Southsea seafront if around 19 hours as part of the Redbull Timelapse event

Rob Ford, Matthew Thomas, Callum Baxter, and PNECC club captain Tim Lawn rode laps of the famous Goodwood racing circuit in stormy conditions while competing in the Redbull Timelapse 2021 event.

Overall, the quartet clocked 576.21 miles in the male outdoor category - one of eight categories in the Timelapse which saw a total of more than 400 riders cover a distance of 47,261 miles.

The Vegan Knights recorded the best distance overall, with a total of 681.99 in the male indoor event - the highest team total in the event’s five-year history and 11 miles more than anyone else this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth North End CC's Rob Ford pictured in the Redbull Timelapse at Goodwood

The race started last Saturday at 1pm and, no doubt to the riders’ delight, included a bonus hour of extra riding as clocks went back in the middle of the night.

‘The whole idea is a bit crazy but our team has been strong and were confident to take this on and make a race of it,’ explained Lawn after his team had finished third.

‘Whilst we race Goodwood together regularly, the storm, darkness and riding relay added to the challenge.

‘Our friends, family and club were amazing with their visits, helping with campervans, pizza, coffee and even a warm breakfast roll.

‘The club shared our progress continuously throughout the entire race and the positive comments and encouragement really made the difference.’

Elsewhere, Portsmouth North End CC member Andy Connelly cycled more than 250 miles in a solo Timelapse ride along Southsea seafront.

He was finally forced to admit defeat, due to the adverse weather conditions, after 19 hours of riding.

PNECC vice chairman Peter MacLellan said: ‘The club wants to inspire and encourage other local cyclists to come and try racing and time trials with the club.