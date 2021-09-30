Stu-pendous start to the hockey season –Portsmouth striker Avery nets four first-half goals in opening-day rout of Basingstoke

Stu Avery, left, scored four times in the first half as Portsmouth thrashed Basingstoke 2nds 9-0. Picture: Vernon Nash

He netted four times in the first half as Portsmouth lifted the curtain on their South Central Division 1 South League campaign with a 9-0 home thrashing of Basingstoke 2nds.

It took until midway through the opening period for the hosts to convert their pressure into goals, but the floodgates quickly opened.

Will Hartley struck from close range and Luke Parsons swept in a well-worked short corner routine at the far post as Portsmouth strolled into a 6-0 half-time lead.

Basingstoke showed renewed fight after the restart but Jack Boswell, James Seager and Owen Barnes extended the lead. Boswell's goal was the pick of the bunch, exchanging slick one touch passes with Seager before burying the ball in the corner.

Portsmouth travel to north Dorset to face Gillingham this weekend.

Man of the match Sam Hargreaves bagged a first-half double as Portsmouth 2nd triumphed 3-1 at Haslemere.

Chris Stone had opened the scoring and, following Hargreaves’ brace, the hosts replied towards the end of the first half.

Portsmouth 3rds were caned 6-0 at home by Havant 4ths - despite the visitors having to start the match without a goalkeeper!

An experienced Havant side expertly parked the proverbial bus, denying the hosts even a sniff. Once the keeper was in place, the game opened up, and Havant enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, including a string of short corners.

Havant opened the scoring as skillful dribbling through the D created the opportunity for the tap in. As the game progressed, Portsmouth heads dropped and goals arrived with increasing regularity.

The nearest Portsmouth came to a consolation was when Ryan Rochester was unable to connect for a tap-in.

Despite receiving a green card, man of the match was awarded to midfielder Huan Xie. Young debutant Matty Hayward also impressed with a solid performance.

Portsmouth 5ths were indebted to goalkeeper George Hopkins for their 1-1 draw with Fareham 7ths.

‘If not for George being the only uni student in Fareham awake at 10am, we could have been facing an insurmountable deficit,’ quipped a Portsmouth player.

‘After 15 minutes, the team started to move the ball around and play passes to each other, instead of to imaginary friends.’

Daniel Snelling took the ball at the top of the D, turned his man and ‘finished with all the enthusiasm of a fresher in a pint race.