Stuart Ransley’s century in vain as Havant lose Hampshire League thriller to Old Basing off the last ball

Stuart Ransley hit a century for Havant 2nds but they lost a Hampshire League thriller off the last ball to Old Basing. Picture: Neil Marshall

After posting 245-5 off their 40 overs, the hosts appeared favourites when Old Basing were reduced to 229-8.

But ninth wicket pair Joe Belcher (30 not out) and No 10 Max Elward (8 not out) kept their nerve to give their side a two-wicket victory.

Having won the toss and elected to bat on what looked a belter of a wicket in bright sunshine, Havant recovered well after losing youngster Charlie Whitfield in the second over to a good delivery which took his off stump out the ground.

That brought in former 1st XI regular Ransley, who added 106 for the second wicket with Andrew Galliers (49).

Ransley went on to hit 14 boundaries and a six before his 110-ball visit to the crease was only ended in the final over when he was caught at cover.

It was Ransley’s ninth league century for Havant and came 17 years after first one for the 2nds against Hambledon.

The innings was helped along with a great 45 off 39 balls from Olly Perkins, who helped Ransley add 99 for the fifth wicket as the hosts posted a challenging target.

Old Basing’s reply was measured and the game was in the balance early on as Havant looked to control the run rate.

Some very good middle overs from Steve Matthews (2-47) and the ever economical Pete Hayward (2-21 off eight overs) ensured the game was always going the distance.

Havant were really in the driving seat at 93-4 but Nick Willcock (91) and Ryan Murrey (52) wrestled the initiative from them with a fifth wicket stand of 96.

When Willcock’s 84-ball innings was finally over - Whitfield taking a catch at deep mid wicket - Old Basing were 206-6 and it was anyone’s match.

Some heavy blows from Belcher swung the game in the visitors’ favour and they started the final over needing five for victory. In the end, they scrambled the winning run off the final delivery.

Havant skipper Alex Whitfield said: ‘It was a great game of cricket.

‘Obviously no-one likes losing but the game could have gone either way. We’ll take the positives and look forward as a group.’

Burridge 2nds failed to build on a promising start against Bournemouth 2nds to lose by 40 runs at Chapel Gate.

Brad Griffits (2-18 off five overs) impressed as the hosts slipped to 44-4.

But Tom Robinson was to compile a match-winning innings of 82 before he was eventually dismissed by Sampath Prathapasinghe (2-37).

Bournemouth still had work to do at 122-6 but No 8 Brandon Ward (29 not out) helped his side post 176-7 off their 40 overs.

Ward struck early in reply, dismissing skipper Srujith Wickramasinghe (2).

Fellow opener Jack Slaughter (20) was to top score as Burridge progressed to 73-3 before collapsing to 82-7.