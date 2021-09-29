Team Wiseman Boxing quartet showcase their quality on national schoolboy championship and southern counties stages

Team Wiseman head coach Daron Wiseman, left, national schoolboy championship duo Bradley Jordan, second left, and Morgan Skyrme with Team Wiseman coach and Bradley's dad, Michael, right

Teenager Carter, 16, from Leigh Park, took another step towards becoming junior ABA under-60kg champion by claiming southern counties glory in Kent.

The highly rated prospect can now look forward to a national quarter-final bout next month as he looks to make his mark on the nationwide stage.

Meanwhile, Carter's club-mate, Havant-based Leo Myhill - reigning Hampshire champion - lost his southern counties junior ABA decider bout in the under-46kg category.

Southern counties junior ABA under-60kg champion Jack Carter, left

But Team Wiseman head coach Daron Wiseman was elated to see both of his teenage fighters showcasing their potential on the southern counties stage.

He said: ‘Leo lost on a close belt, it was a split decision, which he boxed absolutely brilliant.

‘Jack Carter won unanimously and he’s on a right role at the moment. He was the lad who just before the pandemic got to the national finals but they did not hold the finals because of the pandemic.

‘Jack’s on his way to the finals again after the pandemic. He’s gone back to the gym, he now spars the older boys Liam (Wiseman) and Bailey (Donald), he’s always been a tough kid.’

Hampshire champion and southern counties junior ABA under-46kg finalist Leo Myhill

On a busy weekend, Daron Wiseman headed to Newcastle with his duo of young fighters involved in the national schoolboy championships.

Unfortunately, Purbrook's Bradley Jordan, 13, lost his semi-final bout in the u-35.5kg class.

Young Morgan Skyrme, just 12, who attends Warblington School, came through his last four contest before having to settle for a silver in the u-30kg category.

Again, Wiseman had immense pride in seeing where his teenage club members managed to get on their debuts in the national schoolboy championships.

He said: ‘In all honesty, it was neck and neck all three rounds, you couldn’t pick a winner out of the pair of them (in Bradley’s bout).

‘You couldn’t fault anything he done, he was happy with the way he boxed, his dad (Michael Jordan; Team Wiseman coach) was happy so it was good.

‘For him to be at that final, he had a couple of good wins to get there, to be in that big venue with three rings - it was amazing for both of them.

‘He (Morgan) picked up a nice unanimous win on the Saturday which really lifted his spirits.