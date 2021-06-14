Teenager Charlie Whitfield impresses as Havant claim Hampshire League victory over Burridge

Charlie Whitfield, seen here in bowling action, impressed with the bat as Havant 2nds defeated Burridge 2nds in the Hampshire League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 14-year-old, batting at No 3, struck five boundaries in an unbeaten 61 spanning 101 balls against Burridge 2nds at Havant Park.

He was involved in three successive half-century stands as Havant posted 221-6 (Jack Paskins 3-40) after skipper Alex Whitfield - Charlie’s dad - elected to bat first.

Whitfield junior put on 58 for the second wicket with Faizan Tahsin (40), 54 for the third wicket with Stuart Ransley (32) and 51 for the fourth with Oliver Jones (28).

Some good death bowling from the Burridge seamers, though, left Whitfield senior feeling his side were 15/20 runs short of what they should have had.

Burridge openers Paskins and Jack Slaughter put on 97 in reply, before the introduction of vice captain Stephen Matrthews and Tahsin into the attack.

Matthews, playing through the pain barrier, made the breakthrough when he had Slaughter caught by Andrew Galliers for 48.

Six runs later Tahsin bowled Paskins (39) - and from there Havant never looked back.

Matthews bowled his eight over spell straight through for 3-20 and Tahsin, bowling leg breaks, claimed 3-33 as Burridge dipped to 138-7.