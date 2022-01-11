Terrible conditions fail to dampen spirits of parkrunners at Lee-on-the-Solent, Southsea, Havant, Portsmouth Lakeside, Fareham and Whiteley events

A heavy wind was accompanied with persistent rainfall, yet the seafront course still saw 318 finishers for the latest instalment of their 5k Saturday morning event.

In fact, the popular Lee course has now seen more than 300 finishers in each of the previous four events.

In the final run-out before Christmas there were 310 runners who completed the course, while on Christmas Day (419) and New Year's Day (434) there were in excess of 400 finishers.

This time, in what was just the second staging of the 5k Lee parkrun in 2022, another strong contingent made it out despite the dreadful conditions.

Gosport Road Runners' Luke Willis ran a course personal best time of 17mins 31secs as he was the first to make it back to the seafront finish.

While Stubbington Green Runners club-mates Tim Rolfe (17:55) and Brandon Chaplin (19:08) were the next to complete the 5k course, coming home in second and third respectively. Fellow Stubbington team member, Amie Morgan, was the first female back in a time of 22:36.

n Conditions were blustery and wet at the Southsea parkrun course but there was still a good turnout for the latest event.

There were a high number of 460 finishers for the New Year's Day seafront 5k and although finishing figures were down on that total this past weekend, they still managed to attract 351 to the course on Saturday.

Portsmouth Triathletes pair Ross Patridge (18:26) and Neil Collins (19:05) were first and second back respectively, while Southsea first-timer Neil Moffitt (19:29) followed the club team-mates back.

n Fareham parkrun regular Thomas Wallace has hit the ground running in 2022 and was first to complete the Cams Hall 5k course for a second week in succession.

After heading up the field of 207 finishers on New Year's Day, Wallace was the first of the 234 who came out at Fareham this past weekend to make it home (17:57).

n Havant had 192 finishers brave the muddy conditions at Staunton Country Park in their second parkrun event of the new year.

Luke Brooks was the first to come through the testing conditions and make it back (19:33).

n The Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun returned after a break over the festive period, with 180 finishers completing what was the first instalment of 2022 at this particular venue.

Whiteley parkrun had a little more than 200 runners involved in their second parkrun of 2022 as 202 finishers made it home.

1. Lee parkrunners Ian Crowe, left, Roger Irwin, centre, and his daughter Emma Irwin Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-03) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Alan Burgess looks a little damp prior to the latest Lee parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-04) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Relief for Lee Willis after making it back first in the Lee parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-19) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Lee parkrunners battle on in the dreadful conditions Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-26) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales