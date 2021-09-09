The most remarkable cricket match in the world is held in the middle of the Solent

The annual Bramble Bank game took place between the Island Sailing Club, based at Cowes, and the Royal Southern Sailing Club, based at Hamble.

The Bramble Bank ‘pitch’ only appears once per year and the two teams play against each other while murky waters rush down and then back up beneath their feet.

The Royal Southern team were this year’s winners of a fixture believed to have begun back in the 1950s.

The Bramble Bank is usually covered by shallow water, making it a well-known shipping hazard.

1. Cricket on the Bramble Bank Picture: PKC Media Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Cricket on the Bramble Bank Picture: PKC Media Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Cricket on the Bramble Bank Picture: PKC Media Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Cricket on the Bramble Bank Picture: PKC Media Photo: - Photo Sales