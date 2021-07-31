‘The plan was to get rid of some nerves – there was no need to show your hand’ – Portsmouth’s Declan Brooks makes his Olympic debut in BMX freestyle
Portsmouth’s Declan Brooks managed to get ‘rid of some nerves’ as BMX freestyle biking made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.
But views will have to wait one more day before truly getting an idea of what the best in the world are capable of doing, writes PAUL EDDISON.
Competition began with the seeding round but, while some used it to show what they could do, others played it much safer.
In fact American Nick Bruce, still recovering from injury, did not try a single trick and scored just 6.60, in a round where overwhelming favourite Logan Martin of Australia scored 91.90.
For Brooks, it was a useful run-out but there was no need to show his hand ahead of Sunday’s final.
He explained: ‘The game plan today was to go out there, get rid of some nerves.
‘It was our first time, I wasn’t looking to qualify high.
‘Some people went out there and possibly did too much, but the game plan was to go out there, get some stuff done, but it’s a whole new run for tomorrow.
‘A lot more to come tomorrow. Everyone got through today so there was no need to show your hand but yeah, now I’m looking forward to it.’
Britain have already enjoyed a brilliant Games in BMX with gold and silver medals for Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte respectively in the BMX racing.
Now it is the turn of the spectacular freestyle, where riders are scored on their tricks by judges, to enter the equation.
The 25-year-old Brooks said: ‘It’s amazing. It’s special to be here amongst all these amazing athletes, but on the course it kind of feels normal to a normal World Cup.
‘We have the same riders, the same judges, so that aspect feels normal, but when you come out here it’s completely different.’
