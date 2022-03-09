The Portsmouth Problem chasing his very own America Dream under bright lights of Los Angeles

Michael McKinson clashes with fellow unbeaten pro Vergil Ortiz Jr in Los Angeles on March 19 Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom

The Pompey Problem is now just 11 days away from the greatest moment of his boxing career - a Los Angeles showdown with perfect 18-0 knockout pro Vergil Ortiz Jr on March 19.

McKinson, 27, who heads to the States today, is allowing himself plenty of time to adapt to the American conditions and considerable time difference ahead of stepping out under the bright lights to a worldwide audience.

Since his massive meeting with Ortiz Jr was officially confirmed earlier this year, McKinson has remained adamant he’s not just heading across the pond 'to make up the numbers'.

And just like the thousands who descended on the American state to chase the Californian Gold Rush Dream centuries before him, the British southpaw is eyeing his own life-changing moment on what will not only be his greatest night in the sport - but also for the proud fighting city of Portsmouth he represents.

McKinson said: ‘Every now and then you get the chance you've been waiting for - the chance to go out there, upset the odds and shock the world.

‘Since I was a little boy, I've always been the underdog throughout my whole career. I'm not coming across the pond just to make up the numbers, if that's what they think I'm going to do, then more fool them.

‘I'm not like anyone Ortiz has been in with before. Everyone is writing me off but I'm telling you now, whatever comes my way on the night, I'll be ready for it.

‘On March 19. Vergil's going to have a big problem on his hands - just wait and see.’

