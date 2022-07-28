Openers Felix Organ and Ian Holland superbly underpinned an eighth win in 11 games by sharing a tension easing 135 partnership inside 39 overs to thwart a Yorkshire side who have now lost three of their last four games, including two at North Marine Road.

Organ top-scored with a 72 off 127 balls and Holland added 71 off 119. Both fell in the early afternoon as Hampshire slipped to 147-3, paving the way for captain James Vince to complete the job with an unbeaten 43, hitting the winning runs to boot.

When the four-day campaign resumes after the Royal London Cup in September, the two sides will be fighting battles at either end of the Division One table.

Ian Holland, above, and Felix Organ shared a century opening stand as Hampshire kept up their LV=Insurance County Championship title bid with victory over Yorkshire at Scarborough. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Despite another victory, Hampshire trail leaders Surrey - who completed their seventh win in an unbeaten 11-game run against Warwickshire this afternoon - by 16 points with only three matches remaining.

Yorkshire, 33-6 early on day one, had high hopes of only a second win in 10 games this morning having battled back admirably.

But Hampshire have showed immense skill which highlights their position in the title race, completing victory 35 minutes before tea.

They were nine without loss in three overs and the conditions were suited to bowling, both via the pitch and overhead.

The hosts erred in both line and length as their confidence was shattered, the visitors reaching lunch with a stranglehold on proceedings at 121 without loss after 35.

Hampshire reached 50 at the start of the 15th over of the innings, with boundaries coming on both sides of the wicket.

Holland worked boundaries off his pads, while Organ more handsomely pushed a couple of his own down the ground.

It quickly became a straightforward route to victory for Hampshire rather than a nip and tuck contest which had seemed likely.

Yorkshire’s unproductive morning was indicated by their introduction of off-spinner Dom Bess to bowl the 15th over of the day, with Hampshire 51 without loss.

The England fringe spinner had not been used at all during the first three days.

As Liam Dawson had done for Hampshire on day three, Bess got some purchase. But his threat was repelled.

Holland put his foot down during the latter stages of the morning.

He reached his fifty off 92 balls, reverse swept Bess for four and uppercut a six over third off Jordan Thompson, by which time Hampshire had sailed to 99 in the 31st over.

Organ, meanwhile, was the beneficiary of a sharp missed stumping on 37 by Jonny Tattersall off Bess.

Organ’s fifty was posted off 104 balls in the afternoon’s opening over, by which stage the score was 125 for none.

And when Holland guided a back-of-a-length ball from Ben Coad to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at first slip, in truth it felt nothing more than a consolatory strike for Yorkshire at 135-1.

That soon became 147-3 in the 45th over thanks to a further strike from Coad and one for Bess.

Organ pulled a long hop from Bess to deep square-leg the ball after lofting the spinner over long-on for six before Coad trapped Joe Weatherley lbw for a duck.

Vince then clipped his first ball for four, later dragged Bess over wide long-on for six and shared an unbroken 67 for the fourth wicket with Nick Gubbins (20).

After the Royal London Cup, which starts next week, Hampshire’s next Championship fixture is against Northamptonshire at the Ageas Bowl on September 5.

Holland said: ‘It all built up over a few days, but today was a bit easier than anticipated. We’re rapt with the result.

‘It was nice to get a really good partnership early on. We knew a couple of good, solid partnerships would go a long way. Once myself and Felix got through that new ball, we made sure we made it count.

‘I felt really good out there. Sometimes up top you just get one with your name on it. But it’s about staying really level. My rhythm felt good.

‘Winning is becoming contagious a bit. There’s great belief in the group.

‘I give massive credit to our bowlers, who have had a really big couple of weeks. They’ve been unbelievable.