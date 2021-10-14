Things are finally look on the up after flying Gosport & Fareham season start

Action from Gosport & Fareham's rain-sodden league encounter with Chichester 2s earlier this month. Picture: Neil Marshall

So far, it's been the perfect opening with Gosport winning all three of their matches played, collecting maximum points to take them to the summit.

It's a welcome change to where the club have found themselves in recent seasons, having suffered three relegations over the course of the previous four campaigns before the coronavirus pandemic.

But it's been so far, very good for new head coach Pollard, taking on the position for the first time this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘There’s definitely a feeling and sense of excitement of what we can do. How we approach each game is really the key thing.

‘It’s about making sure we utilise all the players we’ve got, the guys who are training, the guys who are playing well for the second team get their opportunities to play for the first team.

‘We’ll need to rotate those players around because it’s a long season, you can’t win week-in, week-out if you rely on 18 players. You have to have a big squad.

‘The bigger the squad is the more cohesive you can be as you lose players to injury or people have got other commitments, family lives and things can take over.

‘These guys are putting their body on the line three days a week, training Tuesday and Thursday then all day Saturday, they’re spending time away from their family.’

Gosport are fresh from a weekend without any action and are preparing to make the trip to Eastleigh 2s on Saturday.

Pollard could not have been any happier with performance levels from his squad so far, it's just a case of maintaining that level moving forward.

He added: ‘I don’t know if we’ve gone better than what I expected. I think we’re performing well and I’m pleased with that.

‘As we go into each week, even though we’ve had a weekend off, we trained hard Tuesday, Thursday last week and we managed to get a third team out on Saturday to play again which is the first time the club have been able to do that for a few years.