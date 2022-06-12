Marston hit 104 as Portsmouth, asked to chase youthful Rowledge’s 269-6 total in the St Helens sunshine, finished just 12 runs short of victory.

Remarkably, it was a mirror image of another Division 1 game against Liphook & Ripsley in 2017 where Marston had compiled a career best 129 not out. On that occasion, Portsmouth also finished 12 runs short after being asked to chase 278.

Marston’s first SPL ton was his 102 against Totton & Eling 2nds in a Division 2 fixture in 2014, where Portsmouth were also beaten.

Jack Marston scored his third Southern Premier League century as Portsmouth were beaten by Division 1 leaders Rowledge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Marston and skipper Ben Duggan (48) put on 80 for the first wicket against table-topping Rowledge before the latter fell.

Marston then shared an 84-run partnership for the second wicket with James Mitchell (46). When that stand was ended, Sri Lankan overseas all-rounder Minhaj Jalill promptly collected his second duck in three Division 1 outings.

Wicketkeeper Sujeeth Daini (28) helped Marston add 59 for the sixth wicket before the latter was finally dismissed by sporting all-rounder Oli Ryman - who has had football trials for Chelsea - after hitting 13 fours in a 138-ball innings.

That set the scene for South African 19-year-old off-spinner Ash-Lee Harvey (4-36) to take centre stage.

With Harvey removing Daini, Steven Warner (4) and Henry Woolf (3) - as well as running out Ashan Silva for a duck - Portsmouth closed on 258-9 off their 50 overs.

Zac Le Roux (68), a fresher at Durham University, had earlier hit a SPL best as Rowledge - with six home-grown teenagers in their XI - rattled up 269-6 after electing to bat.

Opener Ricky Yates hit 41 off 53 balls before Rowledge stepped on the accelerator - Harvey hitting 30 off 24 deliveries, Le Roux collecting 10 boundaries in his 30-ball knock, Ryman swatting 34 off 16 balls (with three sixes) and Ryan Littlewood ending unbeaten on 43 off 30 deliveries.

Silva conceded 63 runs off his wicketless seven-over stint, while Rakshith Rao took 2-63. Jalill avoided coming in for any punishment, with 2-21 off his 10 overs.

The second tier’s leading runscorer hit a half-century as Sarisbury were defeated by second-placed Ventnor.

After being set a victory target of 242, Sri Lankan Dinesh Thimodya hit 52 at the top of the order to get Ventnor off to a good start.

Martin Blackman (60) and Hugh Calloway (44) later shared a 76-run stand for the fourth wicket. Though they were both dismissed, Ventnor completed a four-wicket success off the penultimate ball of their last over.

Sarisbury skipper Josh Hill (58) had top scored for his side, with No 9 Jordan Wright (40 off 34 balls) providing later order acceleration.

Thimodya now has 354 Division 1 runs at 86.25, while Blackman (291 at 97.00) is the section’s third highest runscorer. The pair are separated by Duggan, who has 319 runs at 79.75.