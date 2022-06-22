The Wickham batter is enjoying a stellar Division 5 South East campaign with three unbeaten hundreds in six innings.

He was only a boundary away from celebrating a fourth league ton and, in all, has compiled 546 runs at 182.00.

A week after hitting an unbeaten 108 against Steep 2nds, Gwynn cracked an undefeated 155 not out against Fareham & Crofton 3rds.

Clanfield captain Matt Bradley hit 85 in his side's big win against US Portsmouth 2nds. (280521-257)

That added to an unbeaten 103 on his first league appearance of the season against Froxfield and his 96 against Challengers Gosport a fortnight late.

Wickham’s next best score against Fareham was just 18 - Gwynn compiled 75.6 per cent of the runs his team scored off the bat as a total of 241-5 was boosted by 36 extras.

Gwynn’s highest score - beating by one his innings against Bedhampton 3rds - was almost in vain as Fareham only fell three runs short of victory.

Adrian Chesney (73) and Irfan Ali (43) put on 120 for the first wicket. Skipper Simon Gough (41) was run out in the late run chase, while Elliott Bennett was run out off the final ball of the innings as F & C close on 239-7.

As for Gwynn, he has now scored 133 more runs than anyone else in the division. Froxfield’s Toby Barnett - helped by tons against Portchester (122) and Railway Triangle (116) - is second on 413.

Middle order pair Martyn Hovey and Gareth Ransley shared a great partnership as second-placed Havant 3rds collected a sixth win in seven games.

Hovey, batting at No 5, hit 88 and put on 156 for the fifth wicket with Ransley (79 not out) as Havant posted 256-5 after being inserted.

Both scored at more than a run-a-ball - Hovey hitting 14 fours and a six off 78 balls and Ransley thumping 11 fours in his 69-ball stay.

Ian Rowlandson (4-34) then removed the Triangle top order as they slipped to 64-4.

Rich Foster and Hugo Shepperd both top scored with 24 but Fred Primmer (3-31) dismissed both of them as Triangle slipped to 124 all out to lose by 135 runs.

Third-placed Emsworth 2nds are also six wins from seven after a five-wicket success against Kerala 3rds.

James Johnson (3-24), Owen Gisborne (2-5), Sam Watson (2-17) and Lee Gray (2-21) combined to bowl Kerala out for 115 (Rajeev Vijayan 32) after they had chosen to bat at Coldharbour Lawn.

Gray (29 not out) was still there at the close as Emsworth won in the 36th over.

Liam Dawtrey struck his maiden century as leaders Compton extended their 100 per cent record to seven games against Portchester.

Dawtrey hit 14 fours in his 101, sharing a 178-run stand for the second wicket with Luke Jones (74).

With skipper James Turner clubbing 31 off 13 balls, Compton closed on 244-5 (Brad Lowry 3-34).

Portchester skipper Neil Hards hit a career best 70 in reply before he was fifth out at 134, bowled by Damion Stamp.

Stamp went on to claim 5-37 as Portchester, losing for the sixth time in seven games, were dismissed for 176 (Dawtrey 3-17).

Without a first team fixture, Matt Colban bolstered Hayling Island 2nds for their game against Rowner 1sts.

He followed up a 3-9 spell with an unbeaten 39 off 28 balls as Hayling strolled to an eight-wicket success.

It was Colban who picked up the key wicket of big-hitting Desron Spring, who struck two sixes and two fours on his way to 21 before he was dismissed.

Quinten Van Eeden (45) top scored as Rowner were bundled out for 116 (Callum Cells 3-14, Roland Barnard 2-18).

Openers Tony Bosustow (33) and Morgan Marshall (32) got Hayling off to a good start in reply before Colban added the finishing touches.

Opening bowlers James MacGregor and Nick Sawyer rushed US Portsmouth 2nds to a heavy defeat against Clanfield.

Asked to chase 242, MacGregor (4-16) and Sawyer (3-19) reduced US to 32-6. Rafat Hossain (17) top scored as they eventually limped to 61 all out to lose by 180 runs.

Captain Matt Bradley (85) and Thomas Wright (72) had put on 126 for the fourth wicket after the former had decided to bat first.

Cellar dwellers Rowner 2nds’ search for an opening league win goes on after a seven-wicket loss to Hambledon 3rds.

Skipper Jonathan Pratt hit an unbeaten 61 off 42 balls, sealing the win with three fours in the 21st over after Rowner had posted just 132-8.

Opener Harry Cox (44) top scored for Rowner, with No 6 Aaron Gaymer (28 not out) the next highest.

Mahesh Sasi compiled his fourth half-century in six innings as Challengers Gosport romped to victory against Froxfield.

Sasi hit an unbeaten 76 to add to previous league scores in 2022 of 93, 58 and 80 as his side reached their 158 victory target in the 25th over. Firoz Mamode hit 43 at the top of the order.