Bedhampton collected a seventh straight win to stay top, beating Ryde in a high-scoring encounter on the Isle of Wight.

No 6 Ollie Parvin hit a career high unbeaten 87, while No 7 Zeeshan Hazell struck 64 as the visitors posted 297-7.

Opener Ross Basketter (59) had earlier compiled his first league half-century of 2022, after previously scoring 40, 49 and 45.

Harry McBride struck his second Hampshire League century of the season for Waterlooville 2nds. Picture: Keith Woodland

Just how crucial the Parvin-Hazell stand was could be seen when Ryde fell just 11 short of victory on 287-4.

Skipper Tom Roscoe shared in two century stands on his way to an undefeated 107 off 100 balls. First, he put on 104 for the third wicket with Ashley Goldsmith (44) and then another 117 with Ben Gregory (48 off 23 balls) before that stand was ended off the last ball of the 45-over innings.

Tailender Luke Sullivan was an unlikely batting hero as US Portsmouth defeated Fawley 2nds by three wickets.

Asked to chase 206 for victory, the visitors were in some trouble. But No 8 Sullivan (54 not out) and No 9 Anant Chetan (32 not out) guided them to victory with an impressive unbroken eighth wicket partnership.

It was only Sullivan’s third league innings of the season, and he had scored just one run in the first two!

Kodath Gupil claimed 4-23 as the Fawley tail collapsed to leave the hosts 205 all out.

Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds skipper George Wilson completed back-to-back league centuries in his side’s win over Old Netley & Highfield.

A week after smashing a career best 142 against Trojans 2nds, the opener hit exactly 100 as P & S posted 280-5. Wilson’s two previous HL innings before that were 51 and 55.

Jon Ashford (51 not out) and Seshadri Nadathur (46 not out) added an unbroken 92 for the sixth wicket.

Nadathur (3-30) was his side’s leading wicket-taker as Old Netley were bowled out for 184 to give P & S their fifth win in seven outings. Ashford (2-18), Harrison Etherington (2-19) and Josh Betley (2-43) were also among the wickets.

Waterlooville 2nds have also won five out of seven after Harry McBride’s second century of 2022 helped them beat Solent Rangers.

After scoring 154 against Hythe 2nds last month, McBride struck 105 as Ville 270-7. Fellow opener Tom Farley hit 67 before he was run out.