It was level at 3-3 after the singles with Craneswater producing a clean sweep in the doubles.

Grant Vernon, James Sorrell and Rod McBain put Craneswater 3-1 ahead, but Steve Green, Tony Simmons and Bob Chinno levelled.

Waterlooville C picked up their first win with a 5-4 success against club rivals Waterlooville Bananas.

Pete Gorvin (Cowplain B)

Dave Pink, Richie Burnett, Rob Derry Snr and Darren Harper gave the C team a 4-1 lead, with Burnett and Derry Snr claiming a match-clinching doubles frame.

Wayne Rendle and Lee Rendle won singles games for the Bananas bunch.

Bellair X triumphed 6-3 at Copnor, with singles wins for Kenny Morgan, Dave Riddell, Trevor Sanders and Karl Smith. Leah Humphrey and Stacey Wearn replied before Smith and Archie Archer grabbed the crucial doubles frame.

Cowplain B jumped to the top of Division 3 with a 5-4 victory over Alexandra Bowls.

Pete Gorvin, Ioan Moon, Roy Steere, Will Garrett and James Curtis put them 5-1 up before the bowlers hit back in the doubles.

Craneswater A remain top of Division 1 following a 6-3 victory over Copnor A&E.

Copnor led 2-0 through Steve Hughes and Steve Toms, but Craneswater stormed back through Andy Boulton, Rob Kirby and Ian Carter.

Copnor captain Scott Compton levelled it up again before Craneswater won all three doubles frames.

Paul Jagger gave Bellair the lead against visiting Emsworth A. But that was as good as it got as Wayne Brenchley, Chris Hardyman, Bobby Terry, Gavin Mengham and Shaun Toms made it 5-1.

Emsworth also won the first two doubles before Jagger and Lee Harding took a doubles consolation.