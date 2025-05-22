Tide and tested regatta sets sail across the Solent for a fourth year

A fleet of 16 crews set sail from Port Hamble to race across the Solent for South Coast CPS’s fourth annual regatta – its largest and most successful yet.

Teams made up of some of the biggest names across the south coast’s booming property and construction sector competed against each other in an afternoon of racing out in the wind and sunshine.

The event is a precursor to the South Coast CPS flagship conference – the region’s biggest property show - set to be held on 13th November 2025.

Sailing on First 40 yacht ‘Dusty P’, Barratt Homes Southampton Division was crowned the overall winner and first 40. Runners up were South Coast CPS on ‘SFIDA’ and Pegasus Group won line honours. Last but not least, Pangea Insurance took home the wooden spoon finishing in last place.

In a first for the South Coast CPS regatta, real estate company Savills brought an all-woman team

At midday, a two minute silence was held out on the waters for VE Day and for Mark Vincent – a previous regatta participant who sadly passed away in 2023.

Organised by Director of South Coast CPS Lucy Richmond, the event is a precursor to the South Coast CPS flagship conference – the region’s biggest property show - set to be held on 13th November 2025 at St. Mary’s Stadium in the heart of Southampton.

The South Coast CPS regatta will be back bigger and better than ever before next year on 14th May 2026.

Lucy said: “I wanted to create a one-day event that everyone can take part in right in the heart of the south coast. I’ve got a keen interest in sailing and I know there’s no better way to bring people together like a day out at sea.”

It’s a fast-growing event for good reason – everyone always leaves with a smile on their face. We’ve had so many enquiries that we’re looking to make the event even bigger next year.”

Wes Sanderson from Churchill Living said: “Both my team and I had a fantastic day. If you’ve never sailed before, don’t be put off - everyone gets stuck in when you’re on board and you have an amazing time. I’d really recommend it.”

Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division Megan Hamlyn said: “As a headline sponsor of the event, we couldn't wait to pull together a team - and I was very proud to be a part of the crew! It was a fantastic day – everyone enjoyed themselves and put in their best effort. We’re already looking forward to next year!”

The South Coast CPS regatta will be back bigger and better than ever before next year on May 14, 2026.