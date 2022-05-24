First, Newman opened the batting and top scored with 57 as Triangle - who only had 49 on the board at the halfway stage - posted 162-9 (Derek Kelly 4-26, Darren Stares 2-14, George Edgar 2-25).

Portchester set about their run chase with intent and were looking comfortable until skipper Jason Jeal mistimed a pull shot and was caught, having scored 50.

Though Stares weighed in with 38, Newman came to the fore with the ball, taking a league best 5-27 including three caught and bowled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Newman hit a half-century and took five wickets as Railway Triangle pipped Portchester by just one run. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Portchester needed just five from the final over with last wicket pair Thomas and Jack Harrison at the crease.

A mix up going for a second run on a misfield found both batters out of their ground, leading to Thomas being run out by Erik Hillman. This left the visitors 161 all out and Railway winners by just a solitary run.

Sam Woodgate cracked his second highest HL score as Havant 3rds reeled off a third successive win at Hayling 2nds.

He hit seven fours and a six in hitting an unbeaten 78 as Havant posted 197-4 with openers Fred Primmer (38) and Olly Perkins (22) and No 4 Gareth Ransley (36) also among the runs.

Primmer, who plays for Havant Under-15s, then grabbed a league best 4-11 as Hayling suffered a collapse.

Skipper Morgan Marshall (53) and Anthony Watton (53) saw Hayling well placed on 109-1, but Primmer’s burst later reduced them from 130-3 to 141-8.

Ian Rowlandson (3-15) claimed the final two wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 151 to lose by 46 runs.

The scores were level when Wickham’s Peter Gwynn faced the final ball of his side’s innings against Gosport Challengers.

Gwynn, who had opened, was on 96 and required a boundary to bring up his second century in three league innings.

In a tense finale, he was instead run out by Sohail Khan, ensuring the game ended in a tie - Wickham finishing on 200-7 (Mahesh Sasi 3-31) in reply to Gosport’s 200-5 (Martin Rowe 3-44).

Gwynn has started the HL campaign in stunning form, with an unbeaten 103 against Froxfield and 58 against Compton preceding his 96.

Sasi had earlier top scored for Gosport, hitting 58 with five fours and three sixes. Skipper Robin Sebastian was left 48 not out while opener Khan hit 40.

Under-16 player Ollie Bembridge took a league best 4-46 as Hambledon 3rds ended Rowner 1sts’ 100 per cent start.

Bembridge helped instigate a Rowner collapse, dipping from 100-2 to 158 all out (Martin Bowman 78) in reply to the Dons’ 229 all out.

It was the youngster’s second major role of the game, having earlier hit 36 - second top scorer behind David Mann’s 86. There were also 37 extras, while two late wickets saw Toby Mowat recorded 3-15 off seven overs.

Binshad Shajahan grabbed 4-3 as Solent Rangers routed Compton for just 98 - but still lost by 31 runs.

Shajahan ran through the tail as Compton lost their last five wickets for just five runs to be dismissed in 36.3 overs, skipper James Turner top scoring with 43.

Solent’s replay began badly, slumping to 11-3. They never recovered, skittled for 67 (Damion Stamp 4-19, Turner 3-13).

Fareham & Crofton 3rds’ tail did some impressive wagging, but Emsworth still ran out 22-run winners at Bath Lane.

Asked to chase 228 for victory, F & C seemed destined for a heavy defeat when they sagged to 88-6.

But Nos 7-10 - Gareth Davies (27), Nicholas Dorey (39), Martin Greenwood (20) and Richard Thomas (26) - showed the top order how to hang around.

Emsworth also conceded 37 extras, but F & C were all out for 205.

Wicket-keeper Archie Pullen, batting at No 6, top scored with 60 as Emsworth posted 227 all out (William Pitts 41, Jack Mason 33).

Steep 2nds pair Stuart Smith (5-25) and Jack Coles (3-14) helped reduce Kerala 3rds to 126 all out (Zachariah Alexander 37).