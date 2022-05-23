Seventh wicket pair Peter Briggs and Sam Lindsay still needed 51 for victory when the latter strode to the middle at No 8 in the order.

In an increasingly tense finale, they managed to bring up a half-century partnership - but that extra run proved elusive. Replying to Bashley’s 176-7, the hosts finished on 175-6.

F & C only needed three off the last over to win, and were given a great start with a wide. But with two needed off the last ball - and Briggs needing two for his half-century - the hosts could only scramble one.

‘It was a weird feeling,’ said F & C 2nds skipper Charlie Stubbs, also the club chairman. ‘We felt a bit deflated at the end. We didn’t win, but we didn’t lose.

‘It was the first time I’ve ever played in a tie and I played my first adult game for the club when I was 16. I’m 42 now.’

Lindsay (3-33) had earlier helped reduce Bashley to 132-6, before Neil Taylor (35 not out) provided late innings runs. There were 30 extras, including 29 wides.

In reply, Fareham reached 52-1 with both openers, Jon Tucker and Roy Townson, hitting 18. But a mini collapse reduced them to 56-4, Simon Morris (4-24) taking two of the wickets.

F & C dipped further to 76-5, before Alex Wimble (32) and Briggs put on 48 for the sixth wicket.

Briggs ended unbeaten on 49 and Lindsay was 22 not out as their seventh wicket stand went close to giving their side victory.

After three successive hundreds, Locks Heath opener Joe Baker was dismissed cheaply in his side’s fixture against Folland (Hamble).

Baker only made 10, scissoring his seasonal average in half to 204, but skipper Andrew Booth - who had hit an unbeaten 127 against Cadnam a fortnight earlier - blasted an undefeated 87 as Locks posted 220-5 after Booth had elected to bat first.

Adam Brown, batting at No 7, struck a league best 55 not out, helping his skipper add an unbroken 119 for the sixth wicket.

Andy Newland (3-33) and Moshin Sabri (3-41) were then among the wickets as Folland crashed from 76-4 to 84-8.

Baker (2-20) wrapped up their innings at 131 all out, including the wicket of top scorer and No 10 Bryan Eaton (29).

Locks are one of five clubs to have won their opening three games in Division 3 South, and trail leaders Calmore 2nds by just a point.

Portsmouth-based Kerala are another with three wins to their name after a one-wicket success over Sarisbury 2nds at Rugby Camp.

No 3 Simon Orr (55) top scored as the visitors posted 213-9 after being inserted. That was after opening pair Will Bolton (41) and Elliot Smith (32) had got Sarisbury off to a good start.

Extras (34) was third top scorer, including 25 wides.

In reply, Presh Prasad (69) and Rakesh Janardhanan (24) put on 69 before the latter was run out. Thomas Jo, on his Kerala debut, then came in at No 4 to hit 50.

Wickets fell regularly after that, though, with Kerala eventually reliant upon last wicket pair Jinoy Mathai (8 not out) and Jithin Joy (1 not out) to see them home against Tom Kitcher (2-31) and Jon Floyd (2-37).

Portsmouth & Southsea got off to a dismal start against New Milton with both openers - skipper James White and Romit Patel - dismissed for ducks.

No 3 Sayeed Shahid (66) and No 4 Toby Hernandez (33) built the innings before Byron Johnson came in at No 7 to hit 49.

Helped by 30 extras, P & S amassed 239-7 after choosing to bat at Fernhill.

Dean Wilson (3-22) ensured New Milton began just as badly as P & S had done, removing opener Pete Wakefield and No 3 Stephen Watts for ducks.