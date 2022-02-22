Top flight champions Waterlooville engaged in ‘tug of war’ tussle with Craneswater A - Portsmouth Snooker League round-up

Greg Jones, left, won four frames for Bellair A against the Post Office while Mike Talmondt, right, helped Copnor A & E finish runners-up in the top flight of the Portsmouth Snooker League

Three times Ville took the lead, but three times Craneswater hit back to level.

Jamie Wilson, Frankie Jakeway and Danny Lumsden were Ville’s winners, with father and son pair Mick and Rob Kirby and skipper Andy Boulton replied.

Copnor A & E claimed runners-up spot spot with a 9-3 win against Portchester X.

Mike Talmondt and Pedro Ferguson got Copnor off to a fine start before skipper Scott Compton (31 and 39 breaks) also triumphed.

Emsworth A fell just short of second place despite a 10-2 hammering of Copnor D. Greg Harding, Nick Fegan, Shaun Toms and captain Chris Hardyman ensured Emsworth brought the curtain down on their league season on a high.

Greg Jones played two matches for Bellair A against the Post Office, and won them both in a 7-5 victory helped by breaks of 42 and 43. Matt Paffett claimed a consolation double.

Cowplain Z clinched runners-up spot in Division 2 with an 8-4 victory against Bellair X.

Heath Smith, Dave Rees and stalwart Frank Baxter claimed wins, while Karl Smith won a consolation brace.

North End Bowls Club had to better Waterlooville D’s result to avoid the wooden spoon, and duly did.

NE skipper Adrian Pledge, on last, won his match to clinch a 6-6 draw against Waterlooville Xcels. Colin Elliott had earlier won for the bowlers before Xcels pair Sam Laxton and Andy Chambers hit back.

Waterlooville D finished bottom, therefore, after an 8-4 loss to club rivals Waterlooville C.

Gary Green, Dave Pink and Rob Derry Jnr impressed for the winners, with Craig Skeggs notching a consolation double.

Craneswater R and Emsworth B, both in the mix for promotion, just came up short as they drew 6-6. James Sorrell (Craneswater) and Paul Merrett (Emsworth) both won their matches.

Craneswater Q finished up as champions.

As previously reported, Waterlooville Bananas won the Division 3 title. Cowplain B snatched runners-up spot by just a point.

With the Winter League now complete, it’s now time for the Peter Rook League Cup where games are all played off league handicaps.