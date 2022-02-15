Top flight title up for grabs as Portsmouth Snooker League title race goes to the wire

Iain Russell won his game for Craneswater Q

Copnor A & E triumphed 8-4 at Craneswater A with skipper Scott Compton, Pedro Ferguson and Lee Eden all winning. Rob Kirby and captain Andy Boulton (30 break) claimed consolation braces.

Waterlooville A look favourites to lift the silverware after drubbing Post Office 10-2.

Professional Jamie Wilson played a starring role, winning his game with breaks of 96 and 62.

Dan Wells, Richie Burnett Jnr, Frankie Jakeway and Phil Watson also won with Jamie Farrow taking a consolation double.

Bellair recovered from 2-6 down to draw against Copnor D thanks to wins from Greg Jones and Paul Jagger.

Andy Bushnell and Mick Hall had earlier claimed braces for Copnor with Bob Chino and Steve Green drawing their matches.

Craneswater R dented Bellair X’s Division 2 promotion hopes with a superb 10-2 victory.

There were individual wins for Grant Vernon, Martin Richardson, Colin Sullivan and James Sorrell.

Craneswater Q look odds on to take the crown after a 9-3 victory over North End Bowls Club with braces from Adam Gillen, Iain Russell and Tony Lee.

It was a game of two halves as Emsworth B and Waterlooville C couldn’t be separated.

Waterlooville started well with Gary Green, Gary Wilton and Dave Pink giving them a 6-0 advantage. Emsworth, though, roared back through John Bateman, John Morrison and Paul Merrett.

Emsworth A claimed a 9-3 home win over Portchester X and Cowplain Z beat Waterlooville Xcels 8-4.

In the only Division 3 match, Cowplain Misfits won 7-5 at Broadoak with braces from Ray Axton, Dean Bates and Ryan Houghton.

Pompey Royals could grab runners up spot if they win their game in hand against the Misfits.