Paul May helped Cowplain Cocktails win 10-0 in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League. Picture: Mick Young.

Cowplain Cocktails thrashed Generation Iridium with their line-up of John Taylor, Paul May and Roger Winkworth.

Generation Platinum crushed two-man Knowle Rovers with maximums by Tom Chamberlain Adam Hyde and Mike Cooksley.

And title favorites Portsmouth Purple whitewashed Knowle Valiant with their formation of Tim Hampton, Stephen Nelson Smith and Kane Beale.

Soberton A won 8-2 against Generation Rhodium helped by a Dave Woodacre hat-trick. Kyristian Fijalkowski responded by beating Pete Woodacre and Richard Billings.

Phoenix Satellites defeated Portsmouth Black 7-3 thanks to Duncan Poole (3), Neil Lockton (2) and Andy Tiller. Black replied through Gordon Giles (2) and Andy Green.

Knowle Puffins lead Division 2 after three wins in a row.

They defeated Portsmouth Cherry thanks largely to Ricky Hensman’s treble. Oliver Matthews responded by beating Russ Anderson and Mike James.

Portsmouth Red are second after whitewashing Emsworth Eagles 10-0 with Thomas Poynter, Dave Wiles and Billy Blades all undefeated.

Knowle Tenacity are third after edging out Phoenix Saturn 6-4 with John Cooper (2), Tony Emberson (2) and Dave Mcintosh carrying them over the winning line. Saturn replied through Richard Stone (2), Jordi Wiesner and Paul Russell.

Darren Silva was man of the match as his Portsmouth Cobalt side drew with Soberton B. Tony Nelson and Adrian Hunt won a couple apiece for Soberton.

Phoenix Pluto beat Sporting St Clares 7-3 thanks to Roger Fearn’s treble, two from James Thomas and a Terry Pilcher single. Patrick Gemmell (2) and Trevor Dodd replied.

Emsworth Cygnets top Division 3 after winning 7-3 at Cowplain Magenta helped by Samuel Yu and Wai Wong trebles.

Generation Gold are second after an 8-2 success at Soberton C with three apiece for William Jayne and Jack Smith.

Portsmouth Azure beat Cowplain Emerald 6-4 despite Pete Mclennan’s treble. Eric Palacz and Harry Jackson replied with braces.