Unbeaten Fyreflies triumph in Netball in the Community fun & friendly festival

They remained unbeaten throughout the evening to take the winners medals.

An impressive 16-0 first win set out their stall for the rest of the competition and they followed up with excellent shooting from Jodie Chamberlain and support from midcourter Kaylene Cronje to take victories against Mixiblobs, Netball Nutters, Mountbatten Maidens, Emsworth Panthers and runners-up Spice Goals.

Spice Goals, playing in their first tournament together, showed great togetherness and sportsmanship throughout the festival. Polly Darch was in awesome form, showing determination and 100% effort through the evening.

The most entertaining game of the night came between Spice Goals and Mountbatten Maidens ending in a 10-9 win for the former despite excellent shooting under pressure from Maidens’ Hazel Beaden and Mary-Jo O’Hara. Spice Goals treasured the ball in the final moments through clever netball, with some fabulous turnovers from defender Anna Harvey leading to victory.

Mixiblobs and Emsworth Panthers also played out an entertaining game with both sets of players showing great camaraderie and spirit. Wing Attack Ellie Jones shone for Panthers but couldn’t get her team over the line as Mixiblobs took victory.

Mixiblobs, Netball Nutters and Spice Goals all finished the festival on the same number of points, having lost two games each.

Organiser Debbie Laycock explained: “I’m not sure we’ve ever had such a finish to a festival before.

“I am delighted that Fyreflies and Spice Goals took home the medals. I am sure everyone involved in the evening would agree, these teams embraced the fun and friendly ethos of Netball in the Community and the bonus for them was to take home the medals.”

Mountbatten Maidens’ Mary-Jo O’Hara was voted Player of the Festival, voted for by the umpires, for her versatility as a defender and attacker, as well as her support for team mates and opponents alike.

The evening belonged to unbeaten Fyreflies, though, and captain Jodie Chamberlian said: “It was so much fun, as always.

“We love a good tournament and we’re super grateful to Deb and all involved for their hard work to make them happen time and time again. It’s the best way to end the working week!”

*For more information on Netball in the Community events please visit www.netballinthecommunity.com