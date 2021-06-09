University student Tom Clover celebrates Portsmouth CC debut with Hampshire League century in crushing victory

No Caption ABCDE

The Portsmouth University student hit an 113 not out off 102 balls as his side powered to 295-4 against Fair Oak 4ths.

Opener Arjun Patel lashed seven sixes and seven fours in racing to 88 off 69 balls, putting on 81 for the second wicket with Clover.

Clover was then the dominant partner in a third wicket stand of 89 with Adam Edwards (18).

Four members of the Oak top six only manager 11 between them in reply, but Seb Chambers (29) and Jacob Bucknall (28) managed to stave off complete embarrassment.

As it was, J Collins (2-3), George Mackenzie (2-16) and captain Alistair Thompson (2-34) were among the wickets as Oak were restricted to 119-9 to lose by 176 runs.

Matt Bradley played a captain’s innings as Clanfield maintained their impressive start to the season with a narrow victory over Purbrook 3rds.

Asked to chase 158 for victory, Clanfield were in trouble at 14-3 when Bradley walked to the wicket.

It was soon 25-4 when Owen Davies (4-25) dismissed Steve Perkins (12).

James MacGregor (22) helped his skipper add 70 for the fifth wicket, but Purbrook still appeared favourites when Clanfield were reduced to 107-7.

Bradley and Rob Brien (11) put on 20 for the eighth wicket, before last man Andy Wellen arrived at the crease with 31 still needed.

Bradley was unbeaten on 39 at the time, but worked the strike well so that Wellen only faced four balls.

The skipper ended unbeaten on 66 - Wellen was one not out - as Clanfield won off the first ball of the 38th over.

George Harradine (87) had dominated Purbrook’s 157 all out total.

Opener Roy Marsh (20) was the only other player in double figures against Brien (3-20) and Adam Smith (3-31).

Sinoy Jose impressed with bat and ball as Kerala 3rds defeated Waterlooville 3rds by 84 runs.

First, Jose - batting at No 6 - top scored with 54 before he was run out off the last ball as Kerala recovered from 103-5 to post 198 all out

Jino Sebastian Gregory (34) helped Jose add 34 for the ninth wicket before Jolly Antony Varghese (11 not out) helped put on a further 24 for the 10th.

Charlie Ellis (2-32), Osama Sohail (2-41) and Stan Reynolds (2-47) were Ville’s main wicket-takers.

In reply, Jose’s 3-19 spell was instrumental in Ville being dismissed for 114.

Skipper Lalu Anthony (3-20) had dismissed three of the top four, including rearranging opener Tom Vetcher’s stumps first ball.