US Portsmouth drop into Hampshire League Division 3 South relegation zone with two games left

Romit Patel was out for a duck as Portsmouth & Southsea were rolled over for 48 by Division 3 South leaders Mudeford. Picture: Mike Cooter

They were rolled over for just 58 en route to a demoralising nine-wicket hammering by Hayling Island - their 10th defeat in 13 completed matches.

US began badly - Callum Cells removing openers Ian Cole (1) and Zohaib Bashir (0) and Lijani Cherry (2-34) dismissing captain Farai Shoko (3) as they slumped to 9-3.

It was 28-6 when Cells (4-16) accounted for top scorer Jahanzeb Habib (17).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Lilley (10) and Ekramul Basher (8) progressed the score to 58-6, whereby the final four wickets clattered for the addition of no runs.

Daniel Holt only sent down five balls, but bagged 3-0 as the US tail folded.

Hayling knocked off the required runs in 11 overs with Matt Colban unbeaten on 36 at the early finish.

US’ score, though, wasn’t the lowest in the division at the weekend - Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds were skittled for just 48 by leaders Mudeford.

After electing to bat first, P & S were in trouble straight away when openers Romit Patel and James White were both out without scoring.

Things didn’t really improve a great deal with Rory Simpson (12) the only batsman in double figures. Extras (17) top scored.

Mani Noor Spencer (2-27) grabbed two wickets in reply but Mudeford collected their 10th successive win - they remain 100 per cent for the season - by a seven-wicket margin.

P & S’ score, however, also wasn’t the lowest in the division - that unwanted honour fell to Southampton Community, rolled over for 43 by Fair Oak 2nds.

Portsmouth-based Kerala fell out of the two-team promotion zone after suffering only a second defeat of the season.

They posted 179 all out against New Milton 2nds at Fernhill and were beaten by five wickets, allowing Fair Oak 2nds to move into second place.

Pranav Pathiyarappattu (47), Ranjith Thelapparambil (37 not out) and skipper Dawn Ambi (36) were Kerala’s top scorers.

Lewis Naylor’s 70 guided the hosts to victory, with Kerala contributing 25 wides in a total of 35 extras.

Locks Heath eased any relegation fears with a four-wicket victory against Old Netley & Highfield.

Asked to chase 161 for victory, Justin Cousins (42) and Jon Whitfield (26) top scored as Locks won in the 34th over - Tom Griffiths ending unbeaten on 19.

Griffiths and Joe Baker had earlier both taken 3-39 as Old Netley were restricted to 160-8 (Ben Charrett 56) after winning the toss.

Sarisbury Athletic 2nds remain in the drop zone after an eight-wicket drubbing by Cadnam.

The day started badly for Sarisbury when skipper Colin Day (0) and opening partner Paul Friedrich (1) fell cheaply.

The fact they made it to 133 was helped by No 3 Matt Reeves (28) and No 10 Jason Allmark (27) top scoring against Matt Maiden (4-19).